What to watch for in Giants vs. Eagles on 'TNF'

No one will want to see the G-Men in the postseason. Not necessarily because of the threats that their revamped defense and an open-field Odell pose. No, it's history. The last two times the Fightin' Maras have played in the wild-card round, they have won the Super Bowl over the Patriots. The Giants likely will have to face similar foes to get back there and finish off the trilogy; Dallas (2008), Green Bay ('08, '12), Tampa Bay ('08) and Atlanta ('12) are all in contention for playoff spots. But first they'll have to take care of business against the Eagles -- or at least hope the Lions, Packers, Bucs and/or Falcons lose in Week 16. Heck, where's the Moet?!