What to watch for in Giants-Eagles on 'MNF'

Following a Week 2 Giants loss to the Bills, the Eli Manning era ended in New York. Having brought two Super Bowls to Gotham, Manning's franchise highs were in the past and the team's recent struggles were at the forefront. Thus, No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones took over, reinvigorated the G-Men and "Danny Dimes" was a thing. It was a short-lived thing, though. So maybe Manning can work some magic and give the Giants faithful something to cheer for in the dying days of this lost campaign.