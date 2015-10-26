What to watch for in Cardinals-Ravens on 'MNF'

CJ-rejuvenated-K has been one of the best stories of the season. Johnson is running with renewed purpose under Arians, isn't hesitating in holes and is galloping like it might be last carry ever. Heck, he's even blocking like his life depends on it. It's been a pure joy to watch. Johnson is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, his best since 2009, and entered the week fifth in rushing. When he is churning up yards on the ground the Cardinals' offense seems unstoppable.