Around the NFL

What to watch for in Cardinals-Ravens on 'MNF'

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 09:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens (1-5) travel to the desert in desperate need of victory. The Arizona Cardinals (4-2) are coming off a disappointing loss in Week 6 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With both birds craving victory, here are five things to watch:

Arizona's high-flying offense

The Cardinals boast the highest-flying offense in the NFL, with 203 points scored, have the highest point differential at +88 and are averaging 400-plus yards of offense per game. Carson Palmer has thrown for 1,737 yards (fourth in NFL) with 9.0 yards per attempt (third). However, in Week 6 he was erratic despite throwing for 400 yards in the loss. He should rebound against a extraordinarily weak Ravens secondary.

The Baltimore defense has struggled this year compared to recent seasons dating back to the beginning of the John Harbaugh era:

2008-2014: 18.2 points per game allowed, 313.2 total yards per game, 216.4 passing yards per game

2015: 27.0 points per game allowed, 380.7 yards/game, 286.2 pass yards/game.

The trends point to a huge night for the Cards' offense.

Steve Smith vs. Patrick Peterson

Did you know that Steve Smith Sr. has seven 100-yard games since his 35th birthday? The only player since 1960 with more is Jerry Rice. Yes, 89 can still be the best player on the field.

On the flip side, Peterson is having a fantastic season, allowing just nine catches on 25 targets and a 32.9 passer rating. Quarterbacks have thrown four interceptions when targeting Peterson (two snagged by Peterson himself).

This matchup likely will decide how potent the Ravens' offense is Monday night. If Peterson shuts down Smith, Joe Flacco will struggle to move the ball through the air throwing to lesser targets.

Smith and Peterson have faced each other twice before with vastly different outcomes*:

2011: Three receptions on four targets; 56 yards; one TD; zero INTs; 156.3 passer rating

2013: Two receptions on eight targets; 37 yards; zero TDs; two INTs; 6.8 passer rating

Will John Brown make an impact?

Brown is officially active after battling a hamstring injury in practice this week, but the wideout was always confident he would play. Brown put up 10 catches for 196 yards last week against the Steelers. With Brown active, the Cards should have a field day through the air. Brown (497 receiving yards) and Larry Fitzgerald (583) have combined for 1,080 receiving yards (most among all WR duos). If Brown is hindered, expect Michael Floyd's targets to increase.

The galloping Chris Johnson

CJ-rejuvenated-K has been one of the best stories of the season. Johnson is running with renewed purpose under Arians, isn't hesitating in holes and is galloping like it might be last carry ever. Heck, he's even blocking like his life depends on it. It's been a pure joy to watch. Johnson is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, his best since 2009, and entered the week fifth in rushing. When he is churning up yards on the ground the Cardinals' offense seems unstoppable.

I should also mention Johnson loves MNF. In seven games on Monday he has 640 rushing yards for 5.0 yards per carry.

Can the Ravens keep it close?

All the matchup notes signal we could have a Cardinals blowout on our hands. The Ravens are a shaky field-goal kicker away from being 0-fer on the season and have not looked good in any phase for long stretches. But, as the cliché goes, a dog -- or raven, as it were -- backed into a corner is often at its most dangerous. Will Harbaugh's team slink quietly into the desert night? Or stand and fight?

If the Ravens are to pull off the upset, Joe Flacco will have to play his best game of the season and avoid backbreaking mistakes against Tyrann Mathieu and a Cards defense that hawks the ball -- Arizona has 62 points off takeaways (second most in the NFL). If Flacco turns the ball over, it will turn into a quick rout.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates hopes to sign long-term deal, avoid tag: 'You only get one shot at this'

Decisions must be made between Jessie Bates and the Bengals in the coming weeks, with the fourth-year safety eligible for the franchise tag or free agency. After breaking out in 2020 and taking a star turn in the 2021 playoffs, Bates wants to re-sign with Cincinnati but avoid playing under the tag.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino 'has to fall' before we go down other avenues

Everything in Green Bay this offseason hinges on Aaron Rodgers' decision. A fact that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conceded when talking to reporters Wednesday.
news

Tom Brady to produce, act in Super Bowl LI road trip comedy with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin

Tom Brady produced one hell of an NFL career before announcing his retirement this offseason. Now the legendary quarterback will focus on producing another form of entertainment.
news

Ron Rivera believes Commanders are 'viable option for a lot' of quarterbacks in 2022

After failing to get even one full game out of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and being forced to hand the rest of the season to ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿, Commanders HC Ron Rivera is not about to sign up for the same outcome. He also thinks Washington might be an attractive destination for a quality passer.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 23

﻿Siran Neal﻿ has grown into a special teams ace for the Buffalo Bills. He's now being paid like one, too. The Bills agreed to terms with Neal on a three-year deal worth a maximum value of $10.9 million, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, clear $10.8 million of cap space

The Green Bay Packers began chiseling away this week at their salary cap mountain. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Packers restructured the contract of nose tackle ﻿Kenny Clark﻿.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. announces successful knee surgery, birth of his child

It's been quite a month for ﻿Odell Beckham﻿. The Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child and underwent knee surgery.
news

Bruce Arians talks up Blaine Gabbert as option to replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

With ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ the only QB under contract for 2022, the Buccaneers have been mentioned as players in a potential trade for a veteran. But there is another option for Tampa Bay: Bring back ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ as a stop-gap.
news

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero: 'There will be a lot of carryover' from Vic Fangio's defensive scheme

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero laid out his plan for Denver's defense in 2022, and it won't deviate from ex-coach Vic Fangio's scheme the past three seasons.
news

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson says Patriots 'feel like they don't need me' as contract talks remain silent

No NFL player has ever recorded more interceptions in their first four seasons than J.C. Jackson. Mr. INT's next takeaway might not come as easy. As the franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, the Pro Bowl cornerback said the Patriots have not discussed a new contract with him.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

Former Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler signed with Miami on Tuesday. The 27-year-old QB spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW