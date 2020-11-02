What to watch for in Bucs-Giants 'Monday Night Football' matchup

The uniform and personnel may be different, but the Giants organization should expect to see the same ol' Tom Brady on Monday Night Football.

Brady, who will face Big Blue for the eighth time in his career, and the Buccaneers (5-2) enter Week 8 having won their last two in blowout fashion and look every bit like the dangerous team they're built to be. The Giants, on the other hand, come into the game with a 1-6 record and the deck stacked firmly against them.

Anything can happen in prime time but, unless Daniel Jones can turn back the clock and replicate the performance he gave against this team a year ago, it's hard to envision New York pulling off a miracle win at MetLife.

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Bucs meet the Giants on MNF (8:15 PM ET, ESPN):

Will Brady stay in his bag?

Those still praying on Brady's downfall might want to (finally) consider picking up a new hobby. After starting 2020 off a bit slow, the 43-year-old has been playing at a high level since Week 3. Brady's 15-1 TD-INT ratio in that span ranks first in the league, per NFL Research. His O-line doing a better job of keeping him upright has certainly helped, too; they've allowed five sacks since Week 2 after surrendering three in the opener. Even at his "advanced" age, the advanced stats show that Brady has thrived in Bruce Arians' offense, no matter the play call. He's completed 72.7 percent of his quick passes (less than 2.5 seconds), posted the fourth-highest deep rate (14.6) and logged the third-most yards on deep passes (505), per Next Gen Stats. Since turning 40, Brady has made a habit out of showing QBs 20-plus years his junior a thing or two. He'll look to continue that trend against Jones in Week 8.

Another week, another tough D for Jones