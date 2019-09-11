What to watch for in Buccaneers-Panthers on TNF

Three interceptions and a season-opening slip-up did nothing to quell talk that Winston's days as Tampa Bay's franchise quarterback need to conclude. The addition of Arians to the sideline and his quest to refine and revamp the Bucs' 2015 top pick met an unfortunate start in Tampa's 31-17 loss to San Francisco. Sure, it's only Week 2, but the time is now for Winston to start showing up and doing so consistently. The numbers, unfortunately, are not in his favor. Heading into Charlotte, Winston has lost 12 consecutive games on the road -- the most for an active starting QB -- and he's 0-3 on TNF. Numbers on the good side for Winston are that he hasn't had a pick in his last two tilts against the Panthers, including a Week 13 win last season. Getting a win and limiting the turnovers is exactly the outcome and performance Winston is aiming to accomplish. While another poor showing is sure to draw the ire of Bucs fans, Arians and Co. want to see progress, but they're planning on staying put with Winston for the time being.