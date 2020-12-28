What to watch for in Bills-Patriots on 'Monday Night Football'

Having already clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) enter the final Monday Night Football game of the season no longer looking like the "little brother."

A win over the New England Patriots (6-8) would be a form of poetic justice Buffalo hasn't experienced in quite some time.

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Bills and Pats face off on MNF (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN):

Allen & Diggs eyeing milestones

What's not to love about Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs﻿? If you're coach Sean McDemott, that should be a pretty short list. After connecting for 90-plus receiving yards in six of the last seven games, the first-time Pro Bowlers will look to do more damage than they did when these teams met in Week 7. Bad weather noticeably affected the passing game for both clubs but Diggs still managed to stand out, grabbing 92 of Allen's 154 yards in a 24-21 win. It'll be interesting to see what those numbers look like now that Mother Nature isn't projected to be a factor. Since Week 8, Allen has been on a tear, completing 69.8% of his passes while serving as the catalyst behind seven straight 24-plus point outings. He's accounted for multiple scores in each of the last six; if he runs for two more, he'll become the second QB with 30-plus passing and 10-plus rushing TDs in a season (﻿Cam Newton﻿, 2015). Often the one making big plays to help set up scoring drives, Diggs will again match up with ballhawk J.C. Jackson who picked off Allen last time. Diggs -- the NFL's current receptions leader -- needs just 55 yards to break the Bills' single-season record for receiving yards (1,368).

Can the Pats run their way to a win this time?