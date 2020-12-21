Around the NFL

Cam Newton: 'I did not live up to' Patriots standard

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 05:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton isn't retiring, and he's not throwing his teammates under the bus, even with the playoffs no longer a possibility for his Patriots.

Newton took to Instagram Monday afternoon to send a clear, direct message to those following New England.

"Dear Patriot Nation, I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one!!" Newton wrote. "And the standard has been and always have been set; and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough!! With that being said the answer(s) is (are) in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be a part of the solution including me!!

"All things considered; you will not see any 'finger pointing' or 'excuse making' but more accountability being placed on the guys (me) to get the job done!! I think I speak for myself and others when I say challenge accepted!!"

Newton caused a bit of confusion with a comment in which he asserted the Patriots included "guys who don't get it," which he explained was "not as negative as it sounds" during an appearance on WEEI on Monday.

"We are depending on a lot of people who are not used to the pressures of being a New England Patriots player," Newton said. "And honestly, if I am being honest and candid, I am one of those players."

Sunday's loss officially eliminated the Patriots from postseason contention, ending their run of consecutive playoff appearances that stretched back to 2008. The last time the Patriots missed the playoffs, Newton was a backup quarterback at the University of Florida, still a year from starring at Blinn College, and two from winning the Heisman Trophy and BCS National Championship at Auburn.

It's been a long time, and 2020 was far below the standard of the Patriot Way. Newton hasn't been especially great, either, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards, but a 5-10 TD-INT ratio. His rushing has helped offset things, gaining 489 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns on 122 attempts, yet this Patriots offense hasn't been consistent enough to get the job done -- a problem that extends well beyond Newton, too.

With that in mind, Newton said he "can't go out like this," adding he still has plenty to prove as long as he's afforded the opportunity.

"I am going to leave it up to the people who I've been leaving it up to since day one," Newton said. "I am still on the job interview, to be honest with you."

While spending the morning lamenting the pandemic's impact on his ability (or lack thereof) to grow closer with his teammates amid on-field struggles, Newton returned in the afternoon to vow to fight through such adversity going forward. Two games won't rescue New England's 2020 hopes, but they might help Newton's case for a 2021 with the Patriots -- or another needy NFL team.

Related Content

news

NFL players react to 2021 Pro Bowl roster announcement

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced the complete AFC and NFC rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Players named to the Pro Bowl, as well some of their teammates, weighed in on the selections.
news

NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Check out the complete AFC and NFC rosters.
news

Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday's Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals game.
news

NFL community pays respect to Hall of Famer Kevin Greene following his passing

Following the Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement that Hall of Famer and pass-rushing great Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58, the NFL community took a moment to offer its condolences.
news

Texans meet with Jim Caldwell for head coaching interview

Jim Caldwell has met with the Houston Texans to interview for the team's vacant head coaching position, the team announced Monday.
news

Pass-rushing great, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dead at 58

One of the most prolific pass rushers to ever grace the gridiron, Pro Football Hall of Famer ﻿Kevin Greene﻿ has died. He was just 58. 
news

Steelers RB James Conner (quad) ruled out for Monday versus Bengals

James Conner﻿ won't play on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers RB was initially listed as questionable to play with a quad injury but has been ruled out of Monday's tilt, the team announced.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore to undergo season-ending surgery for partially torn quad

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ attempted to plant his foot while in coverage Sunday and saw his season end in an instant. Ian Rapoport reports the All-Pro CB suffered a partially torn quadriceps and will undergo surgery but should be able to participate in some portion of the Patriots' offseason program.
news

Brian Flores: 'Our playoff is this week against the Raiders'

In a tightly packed AFC playoff race, Dolphins coach Brian Flores knows this weekend's game against the Raiders is just as important.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Cordarrelle Patterson﻿, briefly sidelined during the Bears' win over the Vikings, avoided a serious knee injury, Tom Pelissero reports. The special teams ace and reserve RB looks to have a pretty good shot of playing against the Jaguars in Week 16. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts will start Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Cowboys.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW