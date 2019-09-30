What to watch for in Bengals-Steelers on 'MNF'

While the hope for the Steelers was that with the distractions of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell having departed, smoother sails would guide Pittsburgh back to success. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger sustained a season-ending injury in Week 2 and the offense has failed to find its footing. Could Tomlin be on the hot seat? Only time and results will tell, but proving that the Steelers are still superior to the Bengals as in seasons past seems rather pivotal after this dismal start.