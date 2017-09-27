What to watch for in Bears-Packers on 'TNF'

Admittedly, we don't know all that much about a majority of the league's 32 teams after just three weeks. Just ask how many folks missed on their picks last week (looking at you, masses who took the Raiders over Redskins). A look at the upcoming schedules for each team make this an even more pivotal game, because things aren't getting easier for either squad. Chicago faces divisional opponent Minnesota next week before battling Baltimore (which went Mr. Hyde on us after playing Dr. Jekyll in Weeks 1-2) and Carolina. Green Bay has Dallas, Minnesota and New Orleans in the following three weeks. None of those games set up as cakewalks. Plenty can change, but even this early, there's a sense of urgency from at least one sideline (hint: it's Chicago's).