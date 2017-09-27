Injuries: Randall Cobb set to play for Packers vs. Bears

Randall Cobb is on his way back.

The Packers receiver told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz that he's "optimistic" he'll play on Thursday Night Football against the Bears this week. Cobb missed Sunday's overtime win over the Bengals with a chest injury. Cobb was a full participant Wednesday and doesn't have an injury designation for the game.

The Packers' offense is in sneaky-good shape. Despite no rushing game against the Bengals last week and Aaron Rodgers getting sacked six times, Geronimo Allison broke out of nowhere to catch six of eight targets for 122 yards. Jordy Nelson grabbed another two touchdowns. The slow addition of Cobb back into his regular role can only aid a team that is 2-0 at home this season and tied for the division lead with the Vikings and Bears.

Cobb has 15 catches for 145 yards so far this year, most coming in a nine-catch, 85-yard performance in the Packers' season-opening win over the Seahawks.

In other Packers injury news, offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring), Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are doubtful and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) is questionable after being limited in practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Davon House (quad) was ruled out and linebacker Nick Perry (hand) was questionable.

Thursday's game will be televised on CBS, NFL Network and streamed live Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano announced quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) will not practice this week. Pagano said Luck has not experienced any sort of setback and the plan is to integrate him back onto the field next week.

2. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced defensive lineman Jerel Worthy is out of concussion protocol. Defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, who missed Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury, is day to day this week, McDermott said. The head coach added that offensive lineman Cordy Glenn, who also missed the Broncos game with a foot/ankle injury, did not practice Wednesday.

3. Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive back Rodney McLeod (hamstring) returned to the practice field and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) was a full participant.

4. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, New York Jets running back Matt Forte (toe) is week to week, meaning he's likely out for Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets signed running back Travaris Cadet on Wednesday to help their RB stable.

5. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle), linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring), linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) and defensive lineman Malik Jackson (groin) are all not expected to practice Wednesday.

6. Odell Beckham is no longer on the New York Giants' injury report. Defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) and running back Shane Vereen (sore) did not practice. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) was a full participant.

7. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Sam Bradford (knee) will not practice Wednesday. The Vikings are "doing everything we can" to have Bradford ready to play Sunday versus the Detroit Lions.

8. Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (foot) has been placed on injured reserve. Rapoport reports the Ravens signed former New England Patriots linebacker Jonathan Freeny.

9. Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (knee) did not practice Wednesday, ESPN reported.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

11. Houston Texans guard Jeff Allen (ankle), who's been sidelined the past two games, returned to practice Wednesday.

12. Chicago Bears safety Quintin Demps (forearm) did not practice and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) also didn't practice and is listed as doubtful. Center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs) were limited Wednesday and listed as questionable.

13. Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise, who had tests on his ankle earlier this week, is not expected to play Sunday versus the Colts and is week to week, Rapoport reported. Seattle coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday that Prosise is dealing with a "significant ankle" injury.

Carroll also said wide receiver Doug Baldwin will not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury suffered Sunday against the Titans, but "he's planning on playing" this week versus the Colts.

14. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) did not practice Wednesday. Quarterback Cam newton (shoulder) was limited.

15. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice Wednesday, but coach Hue Jackson told reporters "there's a chance" he practices this week. "He's close," Jackson said.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt (groin) told reporters he practiced fully Wednesday like it was a "normal work week."

16. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said running back Carlos Hyde will be limited in Wednesday's practice.