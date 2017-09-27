Sam Bradford (knee) sitting out practice Wednesday

There's a legitimate chance we'll see Sam Bradford back in the lineup on Sunday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says the veteran quarterback won't practice Wednesday -- chalking it up as a "rest" day -- but noted the club is "doing everything we can" to have Bradford ready for this weekend's clash with the Detroit Lions, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bradford has missed the past two weeks with a sore knee after shining in Minnesota's regular-season opener. In his absence, journeyman signal-caller Case Keenum struggled in a Week 2 loss to the Steelers before bouncing back to shred Tampa Bay on Sunday with 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Keenum's explosive performance was likely an aberration, but also tied to a balanced Vikings offense led by rookie runner Dalvin Cook and two of the league's top wideouts in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Also sporting a rugged defense, the Vikings aren't likely to push Bradford back before he's ready. This is an injury scenario that deserves close monitoring as the week unfolds.