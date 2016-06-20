What to watch for during the NFL's quiet period

4. What will Jared Goff be doing this summer? NFL Media's Steve Wyche recently noted that Goff is "nowhere near" ready to start an NFL game Week 1, and while that is more of a reflection of the rookie learning curve as a whole, it bears watching. What Wyche meant, to be clear, was that Goff was in the midst of the firehose preparation that often takes place this time of year. Players are asked to digest a lot of information fast, and Goff has to learn all of this with the aid of third-string players. Will anything trickle out of Rams camp that tempers our expectations? Not seeing Goff start the opener would be a tremendous disappointment for the Rams. Not only did they move the club to Los Angeles this offseason, but they mortgaged their near future on the hope that Goff would be the B-12 shot this offense so desperately needs.