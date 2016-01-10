What to watch for: Divisional Round games primer

Unstoppable Performer: Can the Steelers be a defense-first team? They can if linebacker Ryan Shazier keeps playing like he did in the wild-card round. His 13-tackles, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery against Cincinnati was a sight to behold. He has rare speed and instincts and could blow up Denver's planned short passing attack. The Broncos had the best defense in the league all season, so it will take exceptional individual efforts from Shazier and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward to outshine them.