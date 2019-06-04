What to watch for as nine squads open minicamp

Ryan vs. Josh: It's the most obvious competition to watch this week, but also one of the most important in determining how the rest of the summer unfolds. By all accounts, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been clearly ahead of Josh Rosen in mastery of the Dolphins' offense and execution during OTAs. Will that continue? As Rosen picks up more of the offense over time, will he catch and surpass Fitzpatrick? Or will the gun-slinging Fitzmagic force Miami to keep him as the starter to open training camp and the regular season? In what could be a one-year audition for Rosen in Miami, the Dolphins need to find out if he can excel. The true battle will come during training camp, but the seeds to that competition could be planted this week if Rosen can begin to make ground on the veteran.