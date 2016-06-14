What to watch for as 24 NFL teams open minicamp

Who lines up where on defense? Per NFL Media's Jeff Darlington, Tuesday was the first day No. 4 pick Jalen Ramsey, second-round linebacker Myles Jack and 2015 first-round pass rusher Dante Fowler were on the field at the same time together. While we can't imagine Ramsey doing more than light jogging, it will be interesting to see if they plug him in on some walkthrough drills on defense. This has the chance to be the most improved defense in football this year, but a lot of dice rolls need to go Jacksonville's way.