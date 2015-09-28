What to Watch: Can Chiefs keep pace with Packers?

Chiefs fans will remind you that Kansas City has never lost in Green Bay, but that 3-0 record means next to nothing, with the last such matchup taking place in 2003. The Packers (2-0) won't be coaxed into a loss in their own stadium unless the Chiefs wreak havoc on defense. If Kansas City hopes to erase the memories of Thursday night's soul-collapsing loss to Denver, they'll need to find a way to slow down the finest quarterback in the game today.