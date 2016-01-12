What's next for the Raiders in Oakland?

Dean Spanos, the owner of the Chargers, was also tied into a plan with Raiders owner Mark Davis for a new stadium in Carson, California, which was the recommended plan by the NFL relocation committee. That deal lost momentum quickly, and was all but dead by the time the league's brass came together for a deciding vote. The Raiders agreed on Tuesday night to vacate their exclusive partnership with Spanos in order to pave the way for an Inglewood deal to go through.