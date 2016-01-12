Around the NFL

What's next for the Raiders in Oakland?

Published: Jan 12, 2016 at 01:06 PM

Following an evening of upheaval in the NFL, one of the league's most recognizable fan bases could get their wish after all. It looks like the Raiders will be staying in Oakland -- for now.

Owners voted late on Tuesday night by a tally of 30-2 to move ahead with the Inglewood stadium project, which will bind the Rams to a proposed arena at the site of the former Hollywood Park racetrack. The San Diego Chargers will have the first option to join the Rams in Los Angeles. Should the Chargers not exercise their option -- and the City of San Diego still has a chance to keep the Chargers -- to join the Rams, the door could be re-opened for the Raiders.

Dean Spanos, the owner of the Chargers, was also tied into a plan with Raiders owner Mark Davis for a new stadium in Carson, California, which was the recommended plan by the NFL relocation committee. That deal lost momentum quickly, and was all but dead by the time the league's brass came together for a deciding vote. The Raiders agreed on Tuesday night to vacate their exclusive partnership with Spanos in order to pave the way for an Inglewood deal to go through.

"This is not a win for the Raiders today, but at the same time, I'm really happy for Stan Kroenke and the Rams moving to Inglewood," Davis said. "We'll see where the Raider nation ends here. We'll be working really hard to find us a home and that's what we're looking for and for our fans. Don't feel bad. We'll get it right."

So what happens now?

The NFL will need to find a way to improve Oakland's situation -- and quickly. A move elsewhere seems unlikely at the moment, so the Raiders will more than likely get monetary aid to assist them in the building of a new stadium. Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are currently looking at a funding gap of roughly $500 million. Rapoport also noted that the Raiders could get "favorable consideration" for relocation in the future.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told reporters on site that the Raiders would receive $100 million in aid should they decide to build a stadium in their current market.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell then later confirmed to reporters that the Raiderswould get $100 million in aid if they decide to build a new stadium in their current home city.

The O.co Coliseum, currently the only stadium in the United States to host both a professional baseball and football team simultaneously, was built in 1966. The Raiders played there from its groundbreaking until they moved to Los Angeles prior to the 1982 season and returned to the Coliseum in 1995. The Oakland Athletics baseball team recently signed a 10-year lease on the stadium.

So possibly ends a bizarre chapter in Raider history. Oakland went 7-9 this season under new head coach Jack Del Rio and, for the first time in more than a decade, gave off the vibe of an emerging franchise. Second-year quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Amari Cooper teamed up for 72 catches, 1,070 yards and six touchdowns this season. Linebacker Khalil Mack became the first player in NFL history to be elected as an All-Pro at two different positions.

With massive changes coming to the AFC West in the coming years, including a monumental passing of the torch at quarterback in Denver, Oakland will soon be looked at as a potential contender.

For now, they will contend in Oakland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards sees 'similarities' between his former QB Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has experienced a change of scenery this offseason, going from the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles to the three-win Chicago Bears, but he's found a degree of familiarity thanks to the teams' quarterbacks.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bob Brown dies at 81

Bob Brown, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle known for his tenacity in the trenches through the 1960s and early 1970s, died Friday night at the age of 81.

news

Panthers' Brian Burns: Rookie QB Bryce Young 'put quite a stamp on the locker room' during minicamp

Veteran Panthers gave their first impressions of rookie QB Bryce Young, who's already climbed the depth chart ahead of training camp.

news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on Eagles hype entering 2023: 'We love being the underdogs'

With the Philadelphia Eagles favorites to win the NFC East in 2023, New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux says the team enjoys "being the underdogs."

news

Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor believes Bengals' depth 'is the best we've had'

Having won back-to-back AFC North titles and produced a combined five wins over the past two postseasons, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off one of their most fruitful runs in franchise history. Despite the last two years' triumphs, HC Zac Taylor believes that this year's squad is the best of the bunch from top to bottom.

news

CB Patrick Peterson believes Steelers' success will 'come down to how well Kenny (Pickett) can play'

Pittsburgh cornerback Patrick Peterson says that with the talent the team has on the roster, the Steelers' success will depend on "how well" second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett plays in 2023.

news

NFL will hold supplemental draft for first time since 2019

The NFL will be holding the supplemental draft on July 11, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaxon Smith-Njigba grateful for Seahawks' patience with hamstring issue: 'I feel like we are ready to go'

The hamstring injury that cost Jaxon Smith-Njigba all but three games in 2022 appears to be behind him. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll oversaw a measured acclimation period for the rookie receiver, whom Seattle selected 20th overall in April, and the results were encouraging.

news

Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler not considering retirement after missing OTAs

After missing Baltimore's OTAs earlier this month, veteran Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler squashed any rumors of his retirement by participating in the team's three-day minicamp.

news

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith: 'We can be the best defense in the NFL' in 2023 if we stay healthy

With a healthy T.J. Watt back into the fold, Steelers LB Alex Highsmith believes Pittsburgh has the personnel to be one of the NFL's best defenses in 2023.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields says chemistry with new WR D.J. Moore came on 'quickly' in minicamp

The Bears are hoping that added offensive weapons will improve Chicago's passing attack, and things are looking hopeful so far, as QB Justin Fields said this week that his chemistry with new WR D.J. Moore came on 'quickly' in minicamp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More