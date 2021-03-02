What's next for Cam Newton, Patriots? An inside look at New England's QB conundrum

It wasn't just that. It was an inability to produce big plays in the passing game, where the best receiver -- by far -- was former undrafted free agent ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿. The Pats couldn't push the ball downfield. They managed only one reception of 50-plus yards, dead last in the league, and just 38 pass plays of 20 yards or more, tied for 29th. This certainly wasn't the 2015 Carolina Panthers offense with big-bodied targets who could go deep. As teams got a better feel for the cast of characters being rolled out by the Pats' offense on a weekly basis -- especially with ﻿Julian Edelman﻿ at first hobbled then lost for the final 10 games of the season -- there was no fear these "weapons" would ruin a defensive game plan.

"It wasn't a mystery" said one Patriots player.

One thing that was truly surprising: New England's willingness to be bargain-basement shoppers and drafters after Brady's final season. In 2019, the Patriots started out 8-0, but went 4-5 down the stretch, culminating in a Wild Card Weekend loss to the Titans. As the '19 campaign wore on, those Pats struggled mightily to find answers to their own personnel problems (sound familiar?). And while there are countless reasons why Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay, one common sentiment is that Tom knew not much would change in New England and that there would be no Super Bowls in his immediate future there. Brady's final offensive lineup in Foxborough featured a 100-catch Edelman, a veteran target in ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿, a very capable WR4 in ﻿Phillip Dorsett﻿ and two experienced tight ends, ﻿Benjamin Watson﻿ and ﻿Matt LaCosse﻿. That group certainly wasn't the best collection of talent Brady played with in New England -- not by a long shot -- but it was far better than what Newton was left to work with in 2020, following a nonexistent offseason program.

So now what's left for the Patriots to do as they enter a second straight offseason with uncertainty at the most important position on the field?

First, New England has to assess whether Newton -- who's set to hit the open market in a couple weeks -- could become "the guy" with serious upgrades at wide receiver and tight end. The Patriots are primed to make moves, with $60 million-plus in cap space in an offseason where many teams face tough roster decisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the salary cap. It sure sounds like the Pats are investigating any and everything on the market. They also have draft currency, including the franchise's highest first-round selection in over a decade, No. 15 overall. Would a better supporting cast and a fully immersed Newton lead to a more explosive, more productive offense? Or is New England's best option elsewhere? Is it someone who wasn't on the 2020 roster? Unless the Pats make a move for ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (or ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿, for that matter), they'll once again be tasked with teaching an offense that clearly takes time to master.