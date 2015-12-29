What's ahead for Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray?

After trading LeSean McCoy and losing out on Frank Gore in free agency, Kelly signed DeMarco Murray (five years, $40 million) and Ryan Mathews (three years, $12 million) to power his new backfield.

Kelly understood that Murray carried a sizable risk due to his injury history and historically heavy 2014 workload. It should come as no surprise, then, that Murray has lost his starting job, averaging an ineffective 3.5 yards per carry versus 4.5 for Mathews and Darren Sproles combined.

Turning 28 years old in February and coming off a season in which he appeared to lose a step or three, Murray can't be considered a building block. The next regime can win with Mathews and Sproles as a complementary tandem.

The defensive reinforcements are a different story.

Kelly brought in cornerback Byron Maxwell and safety Walter Thurmond to bolster a porous secondary. Even though Maxwell is overpaid and stretched as a No. 1 cover corner, the Eagles don't have the luxury of dumping his salary. They simply lack quality depth at the position.

Thurmond was perhaps Kelly's shrewdest 2015 signing, teaming with Malcolm Jenkins to comprise one of the league's most effective safety duos. The converted former Seahawks cornerback landed just a one-year contract, though, which grants him the freedom to sign elsewhere in 2016.