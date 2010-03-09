What may happen as a result of free agency's monumental moves

Jacksonville Jaguars: The signing of defensive end Aaron Kampman so soon into free agency was surprising since he tore his ACL just a few months ago. Kampman is a very good player who had the misfortune of being miscast as an outside linebacker in Green Bay's revamped 3-4 defense last season. He should be better in Jacksonville's 4-3 front, but the question is, how soon? The team is saying he'll be ready for training camp, but when will he return to his true form? The answer might not come until later into the season -- and that's if he doesn't get nicked or have a setback. Kampman got $11 million guaranteed, but I have been told he has to hit certain triggers for some of those guarantees to kick in and that the team has protected itself financially in case Kampman gets hurt or is limited.