What does Bill Belichick's son do for the Patriots?

"I'm a little biased," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. "I grew up with my dad as a coach and I never worked for him as a coach, but I had the opportunity to play for him. I just think it's a tremendous opportunity for a father and a son to bond, share memories, work hard together and really chase a dream and commit themselves to something that's pretty special. I'm happy for Steve that he's had that opportunity, I'm happy for Bill that he's had that opportunity to work with him. It's been really a neat thing for all of us to see."