Around the NFL

What are the Eagles offering for No. 2?

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 01:01 PM

Will the Eagles have enough ammo to get to No. 2 and snag Marcus Mariota? If nothing else, they're certainly going to try.

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the team's stockpile of picks and players -- which is also being dangled in front of the Bucs at No. 1 -- includes a pair of first-round picks, a third-round pick, Sam Bradford, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Boykin, Mychal Kendricks and more.

We'll find out if that's good enough in a matter of minutes.

At first glance, it would seem like Chip Kelly is trying to capitalize on a Titans team that is lukewarm at best on Mariota. The deal looks steep on paper but is nowhere near the price of some other draft-day blockbusters.

Cox will be a nice piece for a team looking to add a punch to their defense, but will Boykin or Kendricks move the needle? The Eagles will also need to work on getting those extra first-rounders, too.

If nothing else, Kelly continues to make the NFL more interesting. We'll see if he can swing a serious deal Thursday night.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson explains how he discussed Damar Hamlin with his team

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed his reaction to watching the frightening scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin and how he addressed the situation with his team this week.

news

Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition with signs of improvement

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition with signs of improvement, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the Bills announced on Wednesday afternoon.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) ruled out vs. Vikings; Nathan Peterman to start in season finale

Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Justin Fields reported a sore hip on Monday morning and has been ruled out for Week 18. Nathan Peterman will make the start against the Vikings.

news

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at quarterback in Week 18 game vs. Cowboys

Eliminated from postseason contention, the Commanders are reshuffling the quarterback deck one last time to close out the 2022 season. Washington will start rookie Sam Howell under center Sunday against the Cowboys, coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills to hold meetings, walkthrough practice on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today, but will not hold any media availability.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support; fans donate millions to charitable cause

The NFL community has seen an outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In the hours since the frightening development, donations have poured into the 24-year-old's community fundraiser.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his scheduled news conference on Tuesday sharing his personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whom Tomlin said he's known since Hamlin "was about 12."

news

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in critical condition, the team said Tuesday afternoon.

news

Week 17 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins preparing to start Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson in Wk 18

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he's preparing for rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson or veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater to start Sunday against the New York Jets as starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE