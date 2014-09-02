Around the NFL

Wes Welker suspended four games for PED use

Published: Sep 02, 2014 at 12:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Wes Welker won't be available for the start of the season, but it has nothing to do with the concussion he recently suffered.

Welker has been suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, the team announced Tuesday evening. Welker's positive test was for amphetamines, sources told NFL Media's Albert Breer, who also reports Welker's appeal happened two weeks ago and parties were notified Tuesday that he lost the appeal.

In a email sent to The Denver Post, Welker said that he was "as shocked as everyone" at the decision.

"I want to make one thing abundantly clear: I would NEVER knowingly take a substance to gain a competitive advantage in any way," the email said. "Anyone who has ever played a down with me, lifted a weight with me, even eaten a meal with me, knows that I focus purely on what I put in my body and on the hard work I put in year round to perform at the highest levels year-in and year-out."

Breer reports that Welker's positive test came in May, so the suspension doesn't hit the Broncos brass as a surprise. They are far more well-equipped to handle the loss on the field than most squads. Emmanuel Sanders looked fantastic in the preseason, and he's better playing out of the slot than on the outside. Tight end Julius Thomas can handle a lot of the dirty work between the numbers where Welker resides. Veteran Andre Caldwell and second-round pick Cody Latimer should also get more snaps.

"Tonight's news regarding Wes is very disappointing for our team, but we understand the league's authority in this area," head coach John Fox said in a statement. "While it's unfortunate to not have him to start the year, I have full confidence in our wide receivers and expect that group to continue playing at a high level.

"I have no doubt that Wes will remain focused on his preparations for the season and stay in excellent shape during his time away from the team."

The news is still a big setback for the Broncos during a challenging start of the season. They open the season with Indianapolis, Kansas City, Seattle and Arizona. Their rebuilt defense will pick up more of the slack now, but we saw last season that this team isn't going to fall apart just because it's missing one player.

Welker suffered his third concussion in the last 10 months only two weeks ago. His mandatory departure from the team will give him additional time to recover, but it doesn't help Welker's chances of returning in 2015 -- he's a free agent at the end of the season.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" previews the Packers-Seahawks opener and announces nominees for the new "Team of ATL."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera donates $100K to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 'Run Rich Run' challenge

This year's 'Run Rich Run' challenge, led by NFL Network's Rich Eisen, will be televised during the network's coverage of Rounds 4-7 of the draft. All proceeds for the philanthropic event benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks not having first-round selection: 'Our No. 1 pick is Jamal Adams'

Seattle's swap for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams included the Seahawks' first and third-round picks in 2021. Without a selection Thursday night, Pete Carroll said his team considers Adams its first-round pick.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Thursday's news and notes

One team angling to make some noise tonight? The New Orleans Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up.
news

49ers have no plans to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo unless return value overwhelms

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to select their QB of the future at No. 3 overall on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the team isn't planning on trading the quarterback unless the value in return is overwhelming. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'Felt good' throwing from 'my own two feet' again

Roughly six months after suffering a season-ending ankle injury, Dak Prescott is throwing and dropping back again and very happy with his progress. 
news

Giants pick up fifth-year option on RB Saquon Barkley

New York exercised the fifth-year option on standout running back Saquon Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'is in a great place right now' after rocky offseason

In the aftermath of a tumultuous offseason as it relates to quarterback Russell Wilson letting some grievances be known, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said all is well now in Seattle. 
news

Broncos acquire QB Teddy Bridgewater from Panthers for sixth-round pick

The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

George Kittle: Niners players trust Shanahan, Lynch to make right QB decision to compete for Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle expressed his support for teammate Jimmy Garoppolo and said he trusts head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch to make the right decisions to improve the roster. 
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend draft

﻿Caleb Farley﻿'s run-up to the 2021 NFL Draft remains rocky. The Virginia Tech cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 on a test administered by the NFL on Tuesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Wednesday's news and notes

Three quarterbacks will likely get drafted in Rounds 2 and 3, and a handful of teams have done extra legwork on them -- a list that includes the Bears, Vikings, Saints and Bucs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown re-signing with Buccaneers on one-year deal

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is re-signing with the Super Bowl-champion Bucs on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW