Analysis

Wes Welker on Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and records

Published: May 26, 2016 at 06:38 AM

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.

Wes Welker

Wide Receiver, free agent

Born: May 1, 1981

Experience: 12 NFL seasons

Interview by Brooke Cersosimo | May 25, 2016

It's a lot tougher [going undrafted], just because if you're a first-round pick and make a few plays, you're probably going to be playing. You're definitely going to be on the team, even [as] the second-, third- or fourth-round pick, because somebody drafted you. When you're undrafted, you have like one person who kind of liked you, maybe a couple, but they kind of saw you as we don't have any money invested in him or he's easier to get rid of. It's a longer road and you really can't make too many mistakes. You have to make a lot of plays and kind of show that you belong. You can't be late or anything negative. It's all gotta be positive every time they talk about you. All those things add up day after day, and then you give yourself a chance.

One of the first preseason games, I was returning punts and ended up returning one for 30 or 40 yards. Then the next game, I returned one back for a touchdown and was kinda like, "OK, I can do this."

Which painting is better? Picasso or Michelangelo? Everybody has an opinion, and it's whoever they're a fan of or like, but you can't go wrong with [Tom Brady or Peyton Manning]. They are the top two guys and it's anybody's guess. They are well accomplished and they're winners.

Peyton is always very much like, "Hey, we run the route this way. I want you to break out on this at this yardage and the ball will be there."

Tom is kind of more like, "Get to this area, find a place and get open."

It was awesome [playing with Tom]. Everything I learned, the knowledge. We would sit there in the offseason and go over every single route. This is how we wanted it against this coverage or that coverage, so we'd sit there and go over it all. Every time we stepped on the field or I was going to run a route, he knew the coverage, I knew the coverage and he knew exactly where I was going to run it and where I was going to be. It was a perfect set-up.

I don't know [how long my career receptions record in New England will stand]. It depends on how long Tom keeps on playing and if somebody stays around there for a long time. If Gronk and him play together, maybe not much longer. To have a guy like Tom come around is like a once-in-a-lifetime thing for an organization. To have another one to come along would be kind of tough.

Making the Super Bowl three times is obviously pretty cool, but the highest moment of my career was the season where we were undefeated up until the very end. That was one of the most fun seasons anybody could ever have.

Shoot, I don't know. This morning, I felt like I probably had zero [quality years left to play]. Some mornings I think maybe I can play one more, but I don't know. I'm still trying to figure that out.

There's days where I'd like to [keep playing] and others where I'm kind of ready to shut it down. I'm not going to rush into any decision, but at the same time, I know we're getting pretty close to the end.

[The toughest part of being a slot receiver] is getting hit by linebackers a lot. Going over the middle, everything is clustered up in there with crossing routes and different things like that. Taking those hits is probably the toughest part about it.

Wayne Chrebet was a guy I always looked up to, and Tim Dwight. I ended up learning a lot from [Dwight] when I was in San Diego. There were a lot of slot guys out there that I looked up to.

[I see similarities between other slot receivers and myself]. Even in New England, there's Julian [Edelman]. Every team seems to have one slot receiver that you kind of like and stuff.

It was pretty historical moment [to catch Peyton Manning's 508th career touchdown pass] and a cool thing to be a part of. I'm just happy he came to me on it.

I'm absolutely a fan of [the Oklahoma City Thunder]. They are going to win [the NBA Finals].

Russell Westbrook. Just his competitiveness and the way he plays every single game and hustles, he lets it all hang out there. You gotta respect it.

Darrelle Revis was one of the toughest corners. He was strong. He was smart. He was a very instinctive guy and had good ball skills. He was the total package.

There's a lot more throwing going on. There are a lot more spread-out looks. When I first came in [as a rookie in 2004], there weren't too many slot receivers, except maybe on third downs. Now it's first, second and third down, and four wide receivers and sometimes five. A lot of times, you used to see four or five running backs taken in the first round. Now it's maybe two. A lot of those guys who would've gone in the first round are second-round guys.

Whenever you're not around the game, it's the relationships you miss and the guys that you've gone to battle with and everything like that. You miss the game in general, the Xs and Os, how to beat guys and this and that. But the camaraderie of being in that locker room and going to battle with guys is the thing you miss most.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rashan Gary to critics: 'Causing havoc' isn't on the stat sheet

news

Jack Del Rio on the Raiders, pains of coaching Antonio Brown

news

Johnathan Abram on being a 'hybrid,' the mental parts of safety

news

Evan Engram on how Odell Beckham helped snap on-field 'funk'

news

David Njoku on next year's Browns: We have a 'platinum' offense

news

Why QB prospect Tyree Jackson always has chip on his shoulder

news

WR Devin Funchess on free agency: 'I'm ready to go get a W'

After four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Devin Funchess will be hitting the free-agent market. The wide receiver discusses his exit from Carolina and what he's looking forward to.
news

CB prospect Deandre Baker: Deion was 'best to do it before me'

news

Quinnen Williams: Why I should go No. 1 in 2019 NFL Draft

news

Jabaal Sheard: Taking care of small things fueled Colts' revival

news

K.J. Wright: Wagner is league's best LB right now

news

Ravens' Kenny Young credits 'keep it real' sessions for D's success

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW