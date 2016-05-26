Wes Welker on Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and records

It's a lot tougher [going undrafted], just because if you're a first-round pick and make a few plays, you're probably going to be playing. You're definitely going to be on the team, even [as] the second-, third- or fourth-round pick, because somebody drafted you. When you're undrafted, you have like one person who kind of liked you, maybe a couple, but they kind of saw you as we don't have any money invested in him or he's easier to get rid of. It's a longer road and you really can't make too many mistakes. You have to make a lot of plays and kind of show that you belong. You can't be late or anything negative. It's all gotta be positive every time they talk about you. All those things add up day after day, and then you give yourself a chance.