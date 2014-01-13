Wes Welker mum on facing New England Patriots

The Denver Broncos wide receiver returned to game action Sunday, but he wasn't interested into getting into the minutia of his future matchup with the New England Patriots.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Patriots' 34-31 win over the Broncos in Week 12 on Monday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET and again on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 12 a.m. ET.
"It's the AFC Championship Game. There's going to be plenty of juice," he said, per the New York Daily News. "It doesn't get any bigger than that."
For a man who said he was relieved to be able to speak freely to the media after he left New England, Welker was rather Belichickian in his responses about his former team.
The slot receiver didn't take the bait when asked about the Broncos' 34-31 overtime loss in Foxborough earlier this year, in which he mismanaged a punt leading to the loss.
"We've moved on," he said. "That was regular season. This is postseason."
GMC Never Say Never Moment
Peyton Manning helped the Broncos overcome a 14-0 deficit to earn a thrilling 51-48 win on the road against the Cowboys in Week 5. Was it the best moment of 2013?
"We'll save all the pleasantries until after the season," Brady said Monday morning on WEEI-FM.
Welker said he knew he had a chance to play for a Super Bowl trip when he signed with the Broncos in the offseason, but he wasn't keying on beating the Patriots to get there.
"No, I had no idea," Welker said. "I came here and knew we would have an opportunity to be in the situation and was trying to make the most of it."
Welker usually likes to have fun with the media, but he clearly was trying to avoid putting his foot in his mouth. We'll see if he holds that stance as the week progresses.