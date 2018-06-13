Wentz welcomes chance to recruit LeBron to Philly

What exactly Wentz and Ertz did to recruit James remains unclear. James, who spent his last four seasons with the Cavaliers, has won three titles in his career and has appeared in the last eight NBA Finals. However, after losing four out of the last five, he might decide that leaving Cleveland represents the best path toward adding more championship rings to his résumé. Philadelphia, with a young nucleus consisting of All-Stars Embiid and Ben Simmons, can make a compelling case for James' services, one that Wentz hopes to bolster.