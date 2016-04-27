Wentz on Bradford situation: 'We'll see what happens'

CHICAGO -- The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback room entered a precarious position after Sam Bradfordrequested a trade earlier this week, following the team's trade up to the No. 2 pick to select a signal-caller.
Carson Wentz is the presumptive second selection when the draft begins Thursday night. At an NFL Play 60 Clinic on Wednesday morning in Chicago, the North Dakota State quarterback didn't have a response when asked by Around The NFL if he has any apprehension about entering a quarterback room that could be distressed this summer.
"I don't really know what to make of that, it's not for me to make any ... yeah, we'll see what happens," Wentz said.
Wentz spoke as if it weren't a formality he'd become an Eagle on Thursday night, even though he was completely surrounded by Philadelphia media and almost every question was about his experience with the Eagles' brass or regarding the city.
General manager Howie Roseman previously said he's comfortable with drafting a quarterback at the top of the first round and sitting him a season behind Bradford or Chase Daniel. Wentz said -- if he's picked by Philly -- he'd still battle for playing time, even if he ends up sitting a year.
"As a competitor, you want to get on the field as soon as you can, but obviously you want what's best for the longevity of your career and everything," he said. "That's not up for me to decide. I'm going to go in there and compete and show what I can do and just earn the respect of my teammates and everything. Coaches will decide when they feel I'm ready."
Once his name is called Thursday night by Commissioner Roger Goodell, that competition can begin. And, perhaps, the rookie quarterback will have a more in-depth response to the Bradford question when the hypothetical becomes reality.