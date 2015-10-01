Welker impresses Coughlin, Giants during workout

Around the NFL

The Giants were the first team in more than six months to work out Wes Welker, and although it didn't end in a signing, it sounds like the former star slot receiver has a chance of sneaking back into the NFL.

The Giants started training camp too deep at wide receiver, but a new injury to Victor Cruz and a very slow start for Rueben Randle resulted in a sputtering offense no one saw coming. The team also cut James Jones, who already has four touchdown receptions this season.

Cruz will not play against the Bills on Sunday, leaving Eli Manning to once again work with Randle, Odell Beckham and Dwayne Harris. Perhaps Welker wouldn't be the worst option in the world.

Though he was phased out in Denver, Welker has always been a reliable target that understands seam and underneath routes better than just about anyone in football. For Manning, constantly working with a rotating cast of receivers, this could be the type of veteran experience he's looking for.

Perhaps Cruz's medical reports will give us further insight into their desperation.

