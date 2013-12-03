Weekly rankings: Eagles like Foles, so should you

We are still waiting to see what is going on with Aaron Rodgers; the collective fantasy world is holding its breath. However, I will say, don't freak out about it too much. The Packers were beaten soundly on Thursday, but really, it was a tough matchup. The Lions front-four was way too strong against the Packers front line, and once the run failed, well, it was never going to happen for them.
The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most points to fantasy quarterbacks over the last month. And they've backed that up by allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs over the last month. So to cut to the chase, the Falcons are not the Lions. So make sure you start all of your trusty Packers, they will be good for you this week.
And not a moment too soon, because the playoffs have started for many of us.
Quarterbacks
- Remember those heady days when Chip Kelly refused to back Nick Foles? Yeah, me either. Foles has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last month. And when you take a peek into Week 16, I really am not sure if I'm going to trust Peyton Manning in the freezing cold.
Running backs
- Has there been a more underappreciated running back than Jamaal Charles? If I'm handicapping the race right now, he could end up as the consensus No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy formats next season.
- McCoy takes a bit of a tumble, but before you freak out, he's still a No. 1 running back. So unless you have three of the top 10 guys, you will be starting him.
Wide receivers
- Most of these guys are obvious. Mike Wallace is not. But look at the matchup. The Steelers have allowed the fourth-most points to fantasy receivers over the past two weeks. And the 10th-most over the last month. Plus there is the revenge factor for Wallace, who didn't leave Pittsburgh on the best of terms.
Tight ends
- I feel good about Josh Gordon regardless of the quarterback. The same cannot be said of Jordan Cameron.
Kickers
- If you get fantasy points deducted for horrible onside kicks, then drop Seabass in your rankings. However, I didn't realize how bald Robbie Gould is. Maybe he should be my new guy.
Defenses
For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 100,000 followers, and Fabiano has 100,000. Me? Just four. See, the odds are better I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook. And if you follow him on Sundays, he'll quote "The Wolf" from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! Although, it's tough to catch me on Facebook. Twitter is your go-to. Also be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."