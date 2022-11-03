Week 9 Thursday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

- WHERE: NRG Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
EAGLES
- QB Ian Book
- RB Trey Sermon
- G Josh Sills
- G Sua Opeta
- CB Josiah Scott
The subject of trades talks for weeks, Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday and clarified to a scrum of reporters he never asked to be traded.
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be having surgery to address a Lisfranc injury and will be out for the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play against the Eagles tonight on "Thursday Night Football", NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Mississippi announced.
Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.
Running back Cam Akers is expected to return to practice with the Rams Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This comes after Akers was not traded by the Nov. 1 deadline, and indicates Akers and L.A. are trying to work things out.
The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.
