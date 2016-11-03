Week 9 Next Gen Stats best value fantasy matchups

One of the reasons for the Lions defensive ineptitude is they have been missing the presence of their best defensive player, pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah. The fourth-year defensive end broke out in a big way with 14.5 sacks in 2015 after two solid years in the NFL. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury after just two snaps in Week 2 and missed multiple games after that. He returned to a part-time role in Weeks 6 and 7, playing just 55 and 56 percent of the snaps. The good news for the Lions is that he may finally be close to all the way back. Ansah played 75 percent of the team snaps in Week 8, which is much more in line with his typical workload (71 percent in Week 1).