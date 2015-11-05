Week 9 Lookahead: Uneasy Indy against Peyton Manning, history

And Manning has something to do with that, too. In a twist that scriptwriters love, Manning remains the fulcrum for what is happening with the Colts now. One of the lasting effects of Manning's reign in Indianapolis is a conviction by Colts owner Jim Irsay that Manning should have been even more successful there. The Super Bowl that the Colts won with Manning in the 2006 season remains the franchise's high point, but it wasn't achieved again while the Colts had one of the greatest quarterbacks in history -- who authored 11 playoff seasons -- has informed every Irsay decision since then. The failure to extend Pagano's contract before the season, the quick hook for Hamilton this week despite a history of annual progress with Luck, the boiling hot seat on which Pagano now sits, the overall shortening of patience -- all of it can be traced to Irsay's sense that the Colts did not squeeze the most out of the Manning years and that the opportunity cannot again be lost with Luck.