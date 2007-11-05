Week 9 inactives

The following is a list of inactive players for Week 9 (November 4-5) and the fantasy implications of all the major absences:
Nov. 5, 8:30pm EST
Baltimore Ravens
Inactives: QB Troy Smith (3rd QB), CB Chris McAlister, CB Samari Rolle, RB Cory Ross, RB Mike Anderson, LB Antwan Barnes, TE Daniel Wilcox, TE Todd Heap.
Fantasy take: With Heap and Wilcox both out, Quinn Sypniewski will start at tight end for Baltimore. McAlister and Rolle are both inactive, which is good news for Pittsburgh's wide receivers. Musa Smith will back up Willis McGahee with Anderson out.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Inactives: QB Brian St. Pierre (3rd QB), P Daniel Sepulveda, WR Willie Reid, FS Ryan Clark, RB Gary Russell, G Darnell Stapleton, TE Jerame Tuman, DE Aaron Smith.
8:15pm EST
Dallas Cowboys
Inactives: G Joe Berger, CB Courtney Brown, OT Doug Free, WR Terry Glenn, FB Oliver Hoyte, OT James Marten, DB Evan Oglesby, RB Tyson Thompson.
Fantasy take: Patrick Crayton will continue to start in the absence of Glenn. Anthony Henry is active and will start, which is good news for the Dallas defense.
Philadelphia Eagles
Inactives: DE Victor Abiamiri, WR Jason Avant, G Max Jean-Gilles, QB Kevin Kolb (3rd QB), DE Montae Reagor, LB Pago Togafau, DT Kimo von Oelhoffen, G Scott Young.
Fantasy take: L.J. Smith and Reggie Brown are both active and will start. Brian Dawkins and Lito Sheppard are active and increase the value of the Philadelphia defense.
4pm EST
Cleveland Browns
Inactives: CB Ricardo Colclough, QB Ken Dorsey (3rd QB), T Nat Dorsey, LB D'Qwell Jackson, DT Louis Leonard, G Isaac Sowells, WR Travis Wilson, DB Kenny Wright.
Houston Texans
Inactives: T Jordan Black, DB Jamar Fletcher, OT Brandon Frye, WR Andre Johnson, LB Shantee Orr, TE Jeb Putzier, QB Matt Schaub, G Kasey Studdard.
Fantasy take: Ahman Green and Owen Daniels are active and will start. Sage Rosenfels will start in the absence of Schaub. Andre Davis is active and will start in the absence of Johnson.
Indianapolis Colts
Inactives: CB Michael Coe, DB Brannon Condren, LB Tyjuan Hagler, WR Marvin Harrison, LB Freddie Keiaho, DT Quinn Pitcock, WR Craphonso Thorpe, T Tony Ugoh.
Fantasy take: Anthony Gonzalez will start with Harrison inactive. The absence of Ugoh could be bad news for Peyton Manning and the Colts offense.
New England Patriots
Inactives: T Wesley Britt, DT Kareem Brown, QB Matt Gutierrez (3rd QB), DB Mel Mitchell, TE Marcellus Rivers, FS Eugene Wilson, G Billy Yates.
Oakland Raiders
Inactives: C Jake Grove, T Mario Henderson, DB Chris Johnson, QB JaMarcus Russell (3rd QB), QB Andrew Walter, DT Gerard Warren, LB Sam Williams.
Fantasy take:Josh McCown will start at quarterback. Ronald Curry is active and will start against Houston.
Seattle Seahawks
Inactives: DE Jason Babin, WR Deion Branch, QB Charlie Frye (3rd QB), DT Howard Green, TE Marcus Pollard, DB C.J. Wallace, T Ray Willis, G Mansfield Wrotto.
Fantasy take: D.J. Hackett is active and will see more work in the absence of Branch. Will Heller will start with Pollard inactive.
1pm EST
Arizona Cardinals
Inactives: LB Karlos Dansby, QB Tim Hasselbeck, SS Oliver Celestin, FB Tim Castille, DE Joe Tafoya, G Keydrick Vincent, TE Ben Patrick, DT Ross Kolodziej.
Atlanta Falcons
Inactives: TE Alge Crumpler, QB Byron Leftwich (3rd QB), RB Artose Pinner, LB Stephen Nicholas, T Terrance Pennington, T Harvey Dahl, OL D'Anthony Batiste, DT Tim Anderson.
Fantasy take: Joey Harrington will start with Leftwich out. Martrez Milner and Dwayne Blakley will see more work with Crumpler out, but neither has fantasy value.
Buffalo Bills
Inactives: QB Trent Edwards (3rd QB), CB Ashton Youboty, LB Leon Joe, TE/OL Matt Murphy, WR Sam Aiken, DE Copeland Bryan, RB Fred Jackson, DT Jason Jefferson.
Carolina Panthers
Inactives: QB Vinny Testaverde (3rd QB), LB Dan Morgan, LB Donte Curry, DE Stanley McClover, OL Frank Omiyale, DE Charles Johnson, OL Evan Mathis, WR Dwayne Jarrett.
Fantasy take:David Carr will start with Testaverde out of action, but he's not a viable fantasy option in most formats. The absence of Morgan hurts the value of the Carolina defense.
Cincinnati Bengals
Inactives: QB Jeff Rowe (3rd QB), DT John Thornton, LB Ahmad Brooks, T Willie Anderson, LB Caleb Miller, PR Skyler Green, CB David Jones, C Dan Santucci.
Fantasy take: Rudi Johnson and Kenny Watson are both active and will share carries. Reports indicate Watson will start at Buffalo.
Denver Broncos:
Inactives: RB Mike Bell, DB Curome Cox, FS John Lynch, DT Amon Gordon, DT Isaac Snell, WR Javon Walker, TE Chad Mustard, DE Jarvis Moss.
Fantasy take: Travis Henry is active and will start. Brandon Stokley will start in the absence of Walker. The loss of Lynch hurts the value of the Denver defense.
Detroit Lions
Inactives: QB Dan Orlovsky (3rd QB), RB Tatum Bell, DB Dovonte Edwards, G Blaine Saipaia, G Manny Ramirez, DE Ikaika Alama-Francis, DE Kalimbe Edwards, CB Tony Beckham.
Fantasy take:Calvin Johnson is active and will start. T.J. Duckett will be behind Kevin Jones with Bell inactive.
Green Bay Packers
Inactives: TE Bubba Franks, DT Justin Harrell, WR Ruvell Martin, CB Will Blackmon, LB Desmond Bishop, G Junius Coston, DT Colin Cole, DT Daniel Muir.
Fantasy take: Donald Lee will see more work in the absence of Franks. Koren Robinson, Al Harris and Charles Woodson are all active.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Inactives: QB David Garrard (3rd QB), K Josh Scobee, RB LaBrandon Toefield, CB Brian Williams, LB Justin Durant, DT Derek Landri, G Uche Nwaneri, TE Gregory Estandia.
Fantasy take: Quinn Gray will start in the absence of Garrard. John Carney will continue to kick with Scobee out. Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew will see all the backfield work with Toefield inactive.
Kansas City Chiefs
Inactives: QB Tyler Thigpen (3rd QB), CB Rashad Barksdale, T Herbert Taylor, T Kyle Turley, WR Bobby Sippio, WR Eddie Kennison, DT DeMarcus Tyler, LB Keyaron Fox.
Minnesota Vikings
Inactives: QB Kelly Holcomb (3rd QB), DB Mike Doss, CB Antonie Winfield, FB Naufahu Tahi, TE Garrett Mille, T Chase Johnson, WR Troy Williamson, DE Jayme Mitchell.
Fantasy take:Tarvaris Jackson is active and will start. The Vikings have several defensive inactives, which is good news for San Diego's offensive skill position players.
New Orleans Saints
Inactives: WR Robert Meachem, DB Jay Bellamy, CB Fred Thomas, C Jeff Faine, LB Scott Shanle, G Andy Alleman, DT Brian Young, TE Ronnie Ghent.
New York Jets
Inactives: QB Marques Tuiasosopo (3rd QB), CB Drew Coleman, FB Darian Barnes, T Adrian Jones, TE Jason Pociask, WR Laveranues Coles, TE Sean Ryan, DT C.J. Mosley.
Fantasy take: Justin McCareins and Brad Smith will see more work with Coles inactive. Chris Baker is active and will start.
San Diego Chargers
Inactives: QB Charlie Whitehurst (3rd QB), CB Paul Oliver, LB Anthony Waters, C Nick Hardwick, WR Malcom Floyd, WR Craig Davis, TE Scott Chandler, LB Shaun Phillips.
Fantasy take: The loss of Phillips hurts the San Diego defense, but this unit remains a solid fantasy option in Week 9.
San Francisco 49ers
Inactives: QB Shaun Hill (3rd QB), WR LeRon McCoy, RB Frank Gore, CB Walt Harris, FS Keith Lewis, G Tony Wragge, T Jonas Jennings, DT Atiyyah Ellison.
Fantasy take: Maurice Hicks and Michael Robinson will see added work with Gore out. Both are viable flex starters in Week 9. Darrell Jackson is active and will start.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inactives: QB Luke McCown (3rd QB), RB Michael Pittman, LB Jeremiah Trotter, LB Patrick Chukwurah, LB Quincy Black, G Dan Buenning, WR Michael Clayton, DE Greg Spires.
Fantasy take: Earnest Graham will continue to start with Pittman out. Ike Hilliard is active and will start alongside Joey Galloway with Clayton out. Alex Smith is also active.
Tennessee Titans
Inactives: WR Paul Williams, RB Chris Brown, RB Quinton Gather, DB Kelly Herndon, FB Ahmard Hall, LB LeVar Woods, C Leroy Harris, DE Sean Conover.
Fantasy take: Vince Young is active and will start. Chris Henry will work behind LenDale White with Brown inactive.
Washington Redskins
Inactives: QB Mark Brunell (3rd QB), DB David Macklin, LB Marcus Washington, G Mike Pucillo, DT Ryan Boschetti, G Randy Thomas, T Kevin Sampson, WR Brandon Lloyd.