Week 9 Cheat Sheet

Ware and Miller have been toying with offensive lines all season. The duo has a combined 16 sacks this season (more than 14 entire teams) and can throw timing offenses completely off-kilter with their constant play in the backfield. Solder and Vollmer have struggled at times this season as part of a rotating Pats O-line. If the two can't hold up against the Broncos' bludgeoning tandem, Tom Brady will be under siege. If the Patriots are forced to keep backs and tight ends in to help out in pass protection, it will handcuff Brady's options against an improved Broncos secondary. Brady could attempt to neutralize Miller and Ware with an increased pace as he has displayed in recent weeks.