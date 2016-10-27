Week 8 Next Gen Stats best value fantasy matchups

Since the Week 4 bye Cobb's percentage of snaps out of the slot are up from 62.3 percent to 79.7 percent. His use in running routes over the middle of the field is also trending up with 55.6 percent of his targets of his targets coming between the numbers in Weeks 1-3 and 67.6 percent in Weeks 5-7. The Packers are also using Cobb more in the scoring area. Jordy Nelson had a 50 percent market share of the red-zone targets in the first three games of the season, but that distribution has completely flipped on its head. Since Week 5, Cobb trails only Ty Montgomery in market share of the team's red-zone targets with 23 percent. He's also hauled in two targets inside the 10-yard line, both of which he took for scores. Last Thursday night Cobb also saw an additional two targets in the end zone, both of which came over the middle of the field with each nearly resulting in touchdowns.