Week 8 Lookahead: Ben Roethlisberger returns for pivotal bout

3. The Giants lead the NFC East despite scoring one offensive touchdown last week and converting just 29 percent of third down chances in the last two weeks.Eli Manning's play has dipped markedly, and he has completed just one pass that traveled at least 15 yards in the air in the last two weeks -- a potential problem considering the Saints' defensive improvement in the last two games. But the Giants lead the league in turnover differential, and they had four takeaways in each of the last two games. The Saints have won their last two games after opening the season 1-4. While they are not scoring at the same clip as they used to, turnovers will be key. The Saints have just one giveaway in their three victories combined this season, but 10 giveaways in their four losses. The Giants average 2.3 takeaways per game.