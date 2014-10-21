Week 7 winners and losers

Kansas City's playoff hopes: The AFC playoff picture already looks crowded with five teams at 5-2 or better. The Chiefs couldn't afford to fall three losses behind two teams in the division, so their win in San Diego was massive. And well-earned. Since Kansas City's meltdown against the Titans in Week 1, this squad has looked like a playoff team. They narrowly lost games in Denver and San Francisco in which they played well and have looked terrific in their wins. The schedule coming up is favorable: Six of their final 10 games are at home, with St. Louis and the Jets coming to Arrowhead next.