Week 7 predictions: Texans edge past Ravens; Patriots over Jets

Who can figure out the Arizona Cardinals right now? With Kevin Kolb on the shelf, John Skelton tees it up against the Minnesota Vikings. While the Cards might rally around Skelton like they did down the stretch last season, it won't happen this week in the Metrodome -- a house of horrors for the Cardinals in last year's 34-10 loss. Christian Ponder has blossomed in 2012, posting a handsome 92.4 passer rating. But he can't throw two interceptions for the third week in a row, especially with a dangerous return threat like Patrick Peterson lurking in the Arizona secondary. Speaking of Peterson, Adrian Peterson has only logged 17 carries in each of the past two weeks. He gets 25 totes and a touchdown, and the Vikes do enough to win at home.