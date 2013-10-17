Week 7 predictions: Broncos edge Colts; Giants finally get a win

What an exciting list of games on the Week 7 docket. Let's see ... we have the Cowboys and Eagles fighting for the NFC East lead, the best rivalry in the AFC East teeing it up in New Jersey, and the best rivalry in the NFL over the past 10 years adding another chapter at Heinz Field this weekend.
Call this the surprising vote, but Luck is facing a ton of pressure, if for no other reason than the fact that his Colts are coming off a loss in which his supporting cast performed poorly. If Indy gets off to a slow start, Luck will have to keep his composure and stay upbeat -- though that's something he already does so well. Keep it up.
Oh, and by the way -- I'm not sure if many of you know this, but Peyton Manning used to play for the Colts. That gives this Sunday night matchup a minor subplot. After the events of this week, he'll be competing his butt off.
Yes, quite a week for full football immersion. Speaking of which ...
While writing in my Reefs, I was relaxed enough to see the broad Week 7 picture. This is "crunch or be crunched" time for several teams hoping to salvage their seasons. The 2-4 Texans have to win on the road against the 6-0 Chiefs. Yes, the Redskins still have hope in the garbage NFC East, but another loss will put them three games back in the division. (They host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.) Meanwhile, there are five other squads that might want to sign up for Obamacare after this week.
Now let's get to it.
Don't anticipate the Texans laying an egg on the Arrowhead turf like they did on their own field last Sunday. At some point, talent shines through. Does this mean Houston has as much of that talent as all the preseason prognosticators might have thought? No. Schaub had been something like a train wreck before suffering his ankle injury. Andre Johnson has a bad shin. Owen Daniels has been shut down by injury. The defense, meanwhile, has not imposed its will on an opponent once this year. Sunday's matchup in Kansas City will feature a stout defensive unit, but it won't be wearing anything resembling a warped Chicago Bulls logo. The Chiefs have allowed 65 points this year, or 10.8 points per game. The record for a 16-game season is 10.3, set by ... well, take a guess.
