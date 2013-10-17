Week 7 predictions: Broncos edge Colts; Giants finally get a win

OK, before you get all hot dogs and apple pie about Josh Freeman starting at MetLife on Monday night, bear in mind that Snoopy knows the Vikings' playbook almost as well as the quarterback does. On the flip side, the Giants' offense -- minus, of course, the giveaways -- had its moments last Thursday. New York must run the football effectively again to keep Eli Manning from resorting to the old chuck-and-duck, which is not to be confused with the "Cluck n Chuck," where Tommy Bradford's friend, Ernie, worked in "Eight is Enough." Manning, by the way, is on pace to give up 40 interceptions. The most since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger is 35, a record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1988 (while playing for a crap Bucs team in just his second season). Manning is a 10th-year vet. He has to give this Giants squad more without gifting a bunch of short fields to Freeman and his unfamiliar offense. You know what, though? Giants nab their first win of 2013 here. #MINvsNYG