Week 7 Next Gen Stats best value fantasy matchups

Baldwin could have a theoretical advantage over the Cardinals defense and Mathieu in the slot this week when the Seahawks travel to Arizona on Sunday night. Of course, Mathieu could just be rounding into form after an offseason of rehab and is still one of the best defenders in the NFL. He was much better in Week 6 against the Jets but didn't really face much of a challenge. This could be the game where he gets right and does strong work against Baldwin in the slot. Baldwin should have a solid floor in this matchup and we will certainly know much more about where Mathieu is at after Week 7.