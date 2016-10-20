Week 7 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

Struggling to set the perfect fantasy lineup? Let us be your guide. Each week the NFL Fantasy staff will provide you with game-by-game, player-by-player matchup breakdowns in this column to help you set a winning lineup. Think of this as the one-stop shop to crushing your opponent in fantasy football.
Now, onto the best and worst Week 7 fantasy matchups.
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Saints
Drew Brees, QB -- START: Brees is simply a different quarterback when not in the Superdome. That being said, his bevy of talented receivers should keep him afloat as a low-end starter.
Mark Ingram, RB -- FLEX: Ingram is the lead back in this offense, but sometimes that means he's just out there watching as Brees throws the ball all over the yard. On the road, Ingram could see a few more touches though and is a solid flex play.
Brandin Cooks, WR -- FLEX: Cooks, like Brees, doesn't perform as well on the road. Working in Cooks' favor is that he'll dodge Marcus Peters a fair amount, making him a decent flex play.
Willie Snead, WR -- FLEX: Snead looked good coming out of the bye after suffering a toe injury. Brees' penchant for spreading around the ball limits his upside, though.
Michael Thomas, WR -- FLEX: Thomas has been the team's most consistent pass-catcher over the last three weeks, leading the team in targets, catches and touchdowns. That's worth chasing for one more week at least.
Coby Fleener, TE -- START: We know he's prone to disappearing acts, but he's still a mistmatch and seeing nearly eight targets per game over his last three. That volume can't be ignored in fantasy.
Chiefs
Alex Smith, QB -- SIT: We played with fire last week streaming Smith and got burned. This team relies too heavily on the run, even in positive game scripts, lowering Smith's ceiling.
Spencer Ware, RB -- START: Ware remains the featured back while Jamaal Charles gets back to full strength. Start him and don't look back.
Jamaal Charles, RB -- FLEX: Charles is seeing limited touches, but should be able to produce on them against a Saints defense allowing over 4.5 yards per carry and 11 total touchdowns to backs on the year.
Jeremy Maclin, WR -- FLEX: The Chiefs passing attack isn't as concentrated as in years past, but Maclin is still the No. 1 wideout facing a dreadful Saints secondary.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Colts
Andrew Luck, QB -- START: He's still the most talented player on the field and will find ways to score fantasy points against a tough Titans defense.
Frank Gore, RB -- FLEX: Gore's volume has made him a viable flex option thus far (his three touchdowns have helped, too), but heading into a game against a Titans defense allowing 3.85 yards per carry, expectations may need to be tempered.
T.Y. Hilton, WR -- START: Hilton is battling a minor hip injury and typically doesn't perform as well on the road, but he only trails Antonio Brown in targets. That volume can't be ignored.
Jack Doyle, TE -- START: With Dwayne Allen a longshot to play, Doyle enters the fringe TE1 discussion. He caught four passes for 53 yards and a score last week with Allen missing most of the game.
Titans
Marcus Mariota, QB -- START: Mariota is finally rushing the football with regularity, carrying the rock seven times in each of the last two games. That added avenue for fantasy scoring makes Mariota a strong start against a poor Colts defense.
DeMarco Murray, RB -- START: Murray's 12.5 fantasy points in Week 6 was his smallest output of the year. Set him as your RB1 and move on to tougher decisions.
Titans WRs -- SIT: This is a frustrating and puzzling wide receiving corps for fantasy. Rishard Matthews might be the safest flier to start, but we need to let this play out for awhile before trusty any of these pass-catchers on a weekly basis.
Delanie Walker, TE -- START: Walker disappeared last week, but remains one of Mariota's favorite targets. A big overcorrection could be on the horizon.
Titans D/ST -- START: The Colts are the ninth-most generous offense in points allowed to opposing defenses. At home, the Titans make for a fine streaming play, as Andrew Luck is currently the league's most-sacked quarterback.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Vikings
Sam Bradford, QB -- SIT: Bradford's done a good job quarterbacking the Vikings, but hasn't been frisky enough for fantasy owners to consider starting him against the Eagles.
Jerick McKinnon, RB -- FLEX: The Eagles run defense has been middle of the road. McKinnon's value will ultimately depend on whether he's able to get goal-line touches.
Matt Asiata, RB -- SIT: Asiata is almost entirely touchdown-dependent, which is bad news against a defense that's allowed three rushing scores to running backs.
Stefon Diggs, WR -- FLEX: The good news: Diggs is healthy and should see lots of targets. The bad news: the Eagles allow the fourth-fewest fantasy points to WRs.
Kyle Rudolph, TE -- SIT: Philadelphia has completely neutralized tight ends all season (93 rec yards allowed). This is going to be tough sledding for Rudolph.
Vikings D/ST -- START:Carson Wentz looked human last week against an attacking Washington defense. Look for Minnesota to humble the rookie yet again.
Eagles
Carson Wentz, QB -- SIT: Did Washington give the rest of the league a blueprint to shut down Wentz? Doesn't matter. The Vikings are just plain good.
Ryan Mathews, RB -- SIT: Mathews is quite touchdown-dependent. The Vikings have allowed one rushing score. You can figure out the rest.
Darren Sproles, RB -- SIT: Pass-catching running backs fare slightly better against Minnesota. But it's just a matter of degrees. Don't fool with this matchup.
Jordan Matthews, WR -- SIT: The Vikings have allowed the third-fewest catches to receivers this season. Matthews isn't a good enough WR to overcome this.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Browns
Cody Kessler, QB -- SIT: The Bengals haven't been great against quarterbacks, but do you trust Kessler to be good enough to post a big number? You shouldn't.
Isaiah Crowell, RB -- FLEX: After a couple of bad weeks, Crowell finally has a positive matchup. It's time for the Browns to #FeedTheCrow.
Duke Johnson, RB -- SIT: Cincinnati gives up a fair amount of receiving yards to RBs. But we've yet to see both Crowell and Johnson eat in the same game.
Terrelle Pryor, WR -- FLEX: Keep an eye on Pryor's hamstring issue. If he plays, he's worth a flex spot as Cleveland's most productive pass-catcher.
Gary Barnidge, TE -- START: Barnidge has yet to score a touchdown, but he's still seeing plenty of looks. That's good news against a defense that struggles vs. TEs.
Bengals
Andy Dalton, QB -- START: The Browns are allowing 285 pass yards per game and 16 touchdown throws (second-most in the NFL). Dalton should feast.
Giovani Bernard, RB -- FLEX: If Bernard will succeed, it'll be as a runner. The Browns are bottom half of the league in receiving yards allowed to RBs.
Jeremy Hill, RB -- START: As the designated between-the-tackles runner, Hill should be productive against a defense allowing nearly four yards per carry.
A.J. Green, WR -- START: Cleveland's secondary has offered only a modicum of resistance this season. That won't be enough to slow down Green.
Tyler Eifert, TE -- START: Consider this a START*. Keep an eye on Eifert's progress during Bengals' practices as the weekend approaches.
Washington Redskins at Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Redskings
Kirk Cousins, QB -- START: The Lions pass defense is one of the worst in the league, and Cousins has a multitude of weapons to distribute the ball to. He should be a solid fantasy starting quarterback this week.
Matt Jones, RB -- FLEX: Jones has had a "Whack-a-Mole" kind of fantasy season with high highs and very low lows. Throw him into the flex against the 21st ranked rush defense and hope for another high.
DeSean Jackson -- FLEX: Jackson has not been a great fantasy option over the last three weeks with just 95 receiving yards combined.
Jordan Reed -- SIT: As of Wednesday, Reed (concussion) practiced on a limited basis and had not been ruled out. He doesn't seem likely to play given it's the sixth concussion of his career, but it's a situation to monitor because if he suits up, he's a must-start.
Jamison Crowder -- FLEX: Crowder seems to have more of a role when Jordan Reed is out, like last week when he had 52 yards and a score. He's worth a flex against the Lions if Reed sits again.
Pierre Garcon -- FLEX: Last week, Garcon led the Redskins in targets (11), receptions (six) and 77 receiving yards. He should be able to find ways to produce against a soft Lions pass defense.
Lions
Matthew Stafford, QB -- START: Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy right now. He's posted 25 fantasy points in three of six games, and has seven touchdown passes in his last two outings. He's a must-start.
Lions RBs -- SIT: This backfield is quite a mess with Theo Riddick still not practicing and Zach Zenner ineffectively playing the role of a lead back. It's a situation to avoid if possible.
Marvin Jones, WR -- START:Jones has scored in each of his last two games which has kept him afloat as a viable fantasy option despite his lack of yardage. He's a low-end WR2 as Stafford's favorite option this year (47 targets).
Golden Tate, WR -- FLEX: Can he repeat last week's 165-yard explosion? Probably not. Should you flex him in hopes of another solid outing? Well, do you feel lucky? Is that enough questions?
Anquan Boldin, WR -- FLEX: Boldin has just as many receptions as Marvin Jones (29) and just one fewer touchdown (three). With Eric Ebron likely out again, Boldin is a low-end flex option in deeper leagues.
Oakland Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Raiders
Derek Carr, QB -- START: Despite his rough outing last week, Carr is a safe low-end QB1 with four games of 20-plus fantasy points already this season. Between Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Seth Roberts and others, he'll find his way into a few touchdown passes.
Amari Cooper, WR -- START: Cooper posted over 100 yards receiving for the third game last week, and second in a row. He's a low-end WR1 against the Jaguars, just know that he's not very likely to score, so his fantasy production will have to be yardage-based.
Michael Crabtree, WR -- START: Crabtree had just 10 yards last week thanks in part to star cornerback Marcus Peters shadowing him for much of the game. He should bounce back nicely this week, and is startable as a low-end WR2 with touchdown upside.
Raiders RBs -- FLEX:Latavius Murray practiced this week, so he'll probably be a go on Sunday. His role, however, may be limited so proceed with caution. The roles of DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard would be scaled back if Murray does indeed start.
Jaguars
Blake Bortles, QB -- SIT: The Jaguars quarterback is nothing like what he was last year in terms of fantasy production. He's committed more turnovers than he's thrown touchdown passes and needs to remain on the bench until he shows more promise.
Allen Robinson, WR -- START: Robinson is averaging a solid 9.4 targets per game and should be able to find some room to manufacture fantasy points amidst a questionable Raiders secondary. He's a low-end WR1 for Week 7.
Chris Ivory, RB -- FLEX: If you're struggling at running back, it seems like Ivory is finally healthy and scored his first touchdown of the season last week. He might not have a huge ceiling but if he manages to fall into the end zone he's worth a shot as a flex.
T.J. Yeldon, RB -- SIT: With Ivory back in the mix, Yeldon is nothing more than a third-down option in Jacksonville. He should be benched even in a good matchup.
Julius Thomas, TE -- SIT: Something just isn't right yet with Thomas. Coming off an elbow injury last week, he didn't have a single catch until the fourth quarter. Keep him on the bench until we see that he's more involved in the offense.
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Bills
Tyrod Taylor, QB -- START: Bolstered by his rushing ability, Taylor hasn't posted fewer than 15 standard fantasy points in five straight games. Despite the fact that he has the fewest pass attempts per game (27.5) among qualified quarterbacks, Taylor is a solid streaming option this week against a suspect Miami defense.
LeSean McCoy, RB -- START: Obviously, McCoy is a must-start if he plays. But he injured his hamstring in practice this week and his status is up in the air. Mike Gillislee would be in line for a healthy workload should McCoy sit.
Mike Gillislee, RB -- START: If LeSean McCoy can't go, Gillislee automatically becomes a solid RB2 option as he'd serve as the starting running back on a run-heavy team against Miami's 31st-ranked rushing defense.
Bills WRs -- SIT:Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin are the top targets this year for Tyrod Taylor. What about Justin Hunter you ask? The dude has four targets, two catches and two touchdowns. No wonder the Bills run the ball more than 27 other teams in the NFL.
Charles Clay, TE -- SIT: Clay hasn't been much of a fantasy option this season, and he suffered an ankle injury last week. Find tight end help elsewhere.
Dolphins
Ryan Tannehill, QB -- SIT: If you've started Tannehill in any of the last three weeks, you've probably lost your matchup. He's now gone two straight games without throwing a touchdown pass and deserves to be on the waiver wire.
Jarvis Landry, WR -- START: Landry is the only Dolphins' offensive player you can trust on a weekly basis. Just know that, like Amari Cooper, his fantasy value is driven by his yardage totals (and receptions in PPR leagues). Consider a touchdown a major bonus.
Jay Ajayi, RB -- START: Ajayi established himself as Miami's feature back last week, but the chances of him repeating are slim to none. He could also lose a few looks to a healthy Arian Foster, but the second-year back should still be started in fantasy.
Arian Foster, RB -- SIT: Foster touched the ball three times last week. He might be more involved as he regains full health, but we can't advocate starting him given Jay Ajayi's newfound primary role in the Miami backfield.
DeVante Parker, WR -- SIT: Parker might be a big-bodied red-zone threat, but his quarterback stinks and there's virtually no upside to playing him in fantasy.
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets: 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Ravens
Joe Flacco, QB -- START: The Ravens quarterback missed Wednesday practice, so you need to monitor his status, but he's a pristine streamer if he plays this week. The Jets give up over 300 yards per and 6.3 touchdown rate to opposing passers.
Terrance West, RB -- FLEX: The reborn starter in Baltimore is on a roll right now with 325 total yards since taking over the top spot on the depth chart three weeks ago. He's racked up over 240 yards after contact this season. The Jets give up just 3.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs but are starting to crumble, and just got ripped up for 111 yards by David Johnson.
Mike Wallace, WR -- START: The Jets have been extra generous to wide receivers, allowing a league-high 72.4 catch rate. They allow more big plays to wideouts than any other team, which we know is Wallce's forte.
Kamar Aiken, WR -- FLEX: The depth receivers for Baltimore are worth throwing out there in deeper formats or as upside flex plays. Steve Smith has not practiced this week and in his absence against the Giants, Aiken played 78 percent of the team snaps, which was second among wide receivers.
Breshad Perriman, WR -- FLEX: The first rounder from 2015 has been inches away from big plays on several targets this season, and even hauled in a long ball in Week 6. He's well worth a dart throw against a pass defense that gives up big plays.
Dennis Pitta, TE -- START: After splitting snaps with Crockett Gillmore in Week 5, Pitta was back as the clear-cut guy in Week 6 playing 79 percent of the snaps. The Jets have struggled against tight ends, allowing the eighth-most yards in the NFL to the positon.
Jets
Geno Smith, QB -- SIT: Back as the starter, there will come a time when we're tempted to stream Smith. Baltimore has some holes in the secondary, but let's wait a week before making this desperation heave.
Jets RBs -- SIT:Matt Forte has less total yards than Bilal Powell over the last three games, and played fewer snaps than him in Week 6. If you're starting one of these backs, it is Powell and only in PPR leagues.
Brandon Marshall, WR -- START:Jimmy Smith suffered an injury in the Giants game and is only practicing on a limited basis this week. Marshall should see 10-plus targets against the Ravens and that kind of usage makes him impossible to bench.
Quincy Enunwa, WR -- SIT: He's been less productive without Eric Decker in the lineup. There's nothing left to see here.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
Buccaneers
Jameis Winston, QB -- SIT: Winston has been pretty up-and-down this season while the Niners haven't been a pushover against QBs. There are better options.
Doug Martin, RB -- SIT: Martin apparently suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, and won't play Sunday. Jacquizz Rodgers is once again a very attractive starting option.
Jacquizz Rodgers, RB -- START: Rodgers is the defacto No. 1 running back in Tampa Bay with Martin and Sims out. He's got a must-start kind of matchup against San Francisco.
Mike Evans, WR -- START: Regardless of what happens with Winston, there should be plenty of targets in the script for Evans.
Adam Humphries, WR -- SIT: With Vincent Jackson on injured reserve, Humphries will have a bigger role. But this might not be the best week to start him.
Cameron Brate, TE -- START: Brate could be the biggest beneficiary of Jackson's absence and see plenty of work this week.
49ers
Colin Kaepernick, QB -- START: Kaepernick's running ability against a porous Buccaneers defense should give him a safe floor for anyone streaming QBs.
Carlos Hyde, RB -- START: Similar to Doug Martin, keep an eye on Hyde's injury. If he can't go, Mike Davis could be a streaming option.
Torrey Smith, WR -- FLEX: Kaepernick's return meant more targets for Smith last week. That trend should continue in Week 7.
Jeremy Kerley, WR -- SIT: Kerley doesn't seem to have the same rapport with Kap that he did with Blaine Gabbert. He's too much of a risk this week.
San Diego Chargers at Atlanta Falcons: 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
Chargers
Philip Rivers, QB -- START: The Falcons allow the sixth-most passing yards per game in the NFL and a 14-to-five touchdown-to-interception ratio. Rivers has a sneaky strong cast of pass-catchers to throw to.
Melvin Gordon, RB -- START: With his volume locked and loaded, Gordon is an every-week play and he finally ripped off a long run in Week 6 against Denver. His passing game work is secure and the Falcons allow the second-most receptions to running backs.
Travis Benjamin, WR -- FLEX:Be sure to monitor his health, as Benjamin is on the injury report and he's not practicing. Benjamin is in a good spot this week if he does play. He takes 30 percent of his snaps from the slot and will avoid Desmond Trufant on some of his snaps.
Tyrell Williams, WR -- START:Desmond Trufant takes the vast majority of his snaps from the left cornerback position whereas Tyrell Williams takes 45 percent of his snaps on the offensive left. Williams could just go off if this game shoots out.
Hunter Henry, TE -- START: The Falcons allow the second-most yards per game to tight ends in the NFL. Henry is out-snapping Gates every week and has 70 yards and/or a touchdown in the last four games.
Falcons
Matt Ryan, QB -- START: If you doubted him against Denver and Seattle, I don't know what more you could possibly want. Until this hot streak ends, he's an every-week play.
Julio Jones, WR -- START: The Chargers secondary has injury issues all throughout the cornerback corps. This should be a week where Julio Jones rips it up.
Mohamed Sanu, WR -- FLEX: He led the team in targets (10) in Week 6 and could be worth a look here against a team that struggles to stop the pass and in a high-scoring game.
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount, RB -- FLEX: Despite his diminished role as the Patriots shift to a more pass-heavy offense with Brady back, Blount is still producing thanks to his touchdown scoring. He can be safely flexed in what should be a rout by New England.
James White, RB -- FLEX: White out-snapped Blount last week and is locked in as the team's pass-catching back. He's tied for second on the team with 33 targets and is a flex play against the Steelers.
Julian Edelman, WR -- SIT: Despite leading New England in targets, Edelman can't seem to put up fantasy numbers this season. He's a solid PPR starter and there's a chance he breaks through this week against the Steelers, but he's a bench stash until he starts producing in standard scoring leagues.
Martellus Bennett, TE -- START: With Gronkowski back, fantasy owners are playing a guessing game on whether or not to start Bennett. We say start him against a bad Steelers pass defense and hope for a touchdown (which is basically what you do with every other tight end anyway).
Steelers
Antonio Brown, WR -- START: Even without Big Ben, Antonio Brown should lead the Steelers in targets, receptions, and every other category. He gets a downgrade, obviously, but is still a borderline WR1.
Le'Veon Bell, RB -- START: With Roethlisberger out, the Steelers could lean on Bell even more to make magic happen out of the backfield. Not that they weren't doing that already. But either way, Bell remains a must-start.
Sammie Coates, WR -- SIT: Coates had two separate hand injuries last week and didn't catch a single pass. Now, a backup quarterback is throwing to him. Nah.
Jesse James, TE -- SIT: Until we see how Landry Jones attempts to move the offense, the only Steelers worth starting in fantasy are Brown and Bell.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Seahawks
Russell Wilson, QB -- START: He was effective last week against the Falcons but just didn't quite have the fantasy day we expected. The Cardinals defense is tough but Wilson and the offense should be about to hit their stride.
Christine Michael, RB -- START:Averaging over 20 touches per game in his three starts, not even a tough matchup with the Cardinals on the road should deter you from staying Woke.
Doug Baldwin, WR -- FLEX: The Cardinals rarely have top corner Patrick Peterson travel into the slot. Baldwin should have a safe floor in this contest.
Jimmy Graham, TE -- START: He continues to be the top target in the passing game ever since his re-emergence began with two straight 100-yard games. The Cardinals rank second in yards per game allowed to tight ends (22), but this is a different kind of test.
Cardinals
Carson Palmer, QB -- SIT: Right now, Palmer doesn't have the volume or efficiency of an every-week starting fantasy quarterback. He's also yet to practice this week.
David Johnson, RB -- START: It's a tough matchup, but as Marcas Grant would say, "David Johnson no matter what." His usage in the passing game and red zone should keep his floor high.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR -- FLEX: We can't say for sure how much of Richard Sherman Fitzgerald will see, as the Seahawks All-Pro had shadowed more this year. However, we've seen more of Fitzgerald's floor lately anyways with John Brown playing a bigger role and David Johnson emerging as the center piece of the offense.
John Brown, WR -- SIT: Not only is this a bad spot for Brown, but he's also on the injury report. Michael Floyd could be a volume-based Hail Mary if Brown sits, as Jaron Brown is also likely out for this game with a knee injury.
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday)
Texans
Brock Osweiler, QB -- SIT: Sure, there's the revenge game factor. But there's also the Osweiler factor: he's a bad QB going against a great defense.
Lamar Miller, RB -- START: Miller finally found the end zone in Week 6 and had the blowup game his owners were hoping for. Even if he is held out of the end zone against Denver, his volume makes him at worst a flex play.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR -- FLEX: It's hard to sit Nuk, but those with WR depth might want to consider it. He's had fewer than 60 receiving yards in four of six games this year, and Denver allows the fewest yards to WRs on the year.
Will Fuller, WR -- SIT: Fuller was active last week but didn't play. He's volatile enough when he isn't dealing with injuries. Leave him on the bench.
C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE -- START: Over the last three weeks Fiedorowicz is second on the team in targets and receptions, but leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. Osweiler could check down to his TE frequently against the strong Denver pass rush.
Broncos
Trevor Siemian, QB -- SIT: He's still working his way back from injury and playing a great defense. He's not worth the risk.
C.J. Anderson, RB -- FLEX: If Anderson gets enough touches, he should be able to produce solid numbers against a Houston defense that allowed Frank Gore to surpass 100 rushing yards in Week 6.
Devontae Booker, RB -- SIT: Booker's role is increasing, but we're still in a holding pattern for now until he starts seeing a consistently large share of the backfield touches.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR -- START: Sanders bruised his hip in Week 6, but has practiced all week and should be good to go as a WR2 against Houston.
Demaryius Thomas, WR -- FLEX: Thomas has slid into the No. 2 role for the Broncos, but has found the end zone three times in the last four weeks. He's worth a flex play against Houston.
Broncos D/ST -- START: Starting this defense is never really a question, especially when they face a turnover-prone passer like Osweiler.
Completed Games
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: 8:25 p.m. on CBS/NFL Network (Thursday)
Bears
Brian Hoyer, QB -- SIT: Hoyer has been a solid streamer in recent weeks with four-straight 300-plus yard games, but traveling to Green Bay on a short week isn't ideal.
Jordan Howard, RB -- SIT: Howard is losing touches to Ka'Deem Carey and is heading to face a Green Bay run defense that has been tremendous aside from stopping Ezekiel Elliott. Jordan Howard is not Ezekiel Elliott.
Alshon Jeffery, WR -- START: Jeffery has led the Bears in targets just once (Week 2) in 2016, though did see 13 passes come his way in Week 6. With the Packers secondary paper-thin, Jeffery is a safe start.
Cameron Meredith, WR -- FLEX: Meredith leads the Bears in targets and receiving yards since Week 5, and is a solid flex play at worst.
Zach Miller, TE -- START: Miller has averaged over seven targets per game in Hoyer's four starts, which makes him a viable starting fantasy tight end.
Packers
Aaron Rodgers, QB -- START: Despite his struggles, it's hard to sit Rodgers at home, even on a short week. However, if someone like Kirk Cousins or Marcus Mariota is available, they're probably a better starting option.
Packers RBs -- SIT: With Eddie Lacy overweight and injured (again), the Green and Gold must turn to Knile Davis (acquired via trade on Tuesday) and Don Jackson (promoted from the practice squad) to carry the backfield. Davis would figure to see more work, but the smart move is to wait and see here.
Jordy Nelson, WR -- FLEX: Nelson has caught just nine of his 20 targets the last two weeks for 109 yards and a touchdown. The volume is nice, but his production is worrisome as this Packers offense searches for an identity.
Randall Cobb, WR -- FLEX: Cobb was removed from the injury report (back) Wednesday and looks good to go. He's been the Packers best wideout the last two weeks, and makes for a decent flex play.
Ty Montgomery, WR -- FLEX: Montgomery played 22 of his 33 snaps last week at running back, and racked up over 50 receiving yards from that position. He's an excellent play in PPR formats, as the Packers could deploy him as a hybrid RB/WR frequently.
Packers D/ST -- START:Brian Hoyer has avoided sacks and turnovers quite well through his first four starts, but a meltdown game is certainly coming. Playing on the road on a short week, this could be it.
New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (in London): 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network
Giants
Eli Manning, QB -- START: Strong passing attacks have been able to put up points against the Rams (Detroit, Tampa Bay). Eli is on the lower end of the starting spectrum, though.
Sterling Shepard & Victor Cruz, WRs -- SIT: While both are good players, they too often cannibalize each other's targets and production to be viable starters from a fantasy perspective.
Rams
Case Keenum, QB -- SIT: Keenum performed excellently for fantasy in Week 6, but do not chase the points. The Giants have a much better secondary than the Lions.
Todd Gurley, RB -- START: His expanding role in the passing game is helping him remain a safe floor play even in bad matchups. He's looking like a low-end RB1 again.
Kenny Britt, WR -- FLEX: Britt exploded last week, but is likely to come crashing back down to Earth. Still, he's had four-plus catches and 67-plus yards in five of six games so far, making him a fine floor play.
Tavon Austin, WR -- SIT: Is this one of Austin's random 20-point games? We don't think so, but if you do, by all means start him.
Lance Kendricks, TE -- START: Kendricks found the end zone last week and is in another decent streaming spot against a Giants secondary and linebacking corps that has had issues defending the position over the past few years.
Rams D/ST -- START: The Giants offense remains a work in progress, and the ferocious front seven should get home at least a few times to sack Eli Manning.