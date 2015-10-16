Week 6 Madden matchups

This game is awesome because there are no overpowered players on either team. You will be forced into playing to the strategy that each team actually plays. Kirk Cousins struggles to throw some of the long and medium range passes, which will mean that you can't try to rely on the bombs to keep your team in the game. Look to use the short routes and the screens to exploit the sides not defended by that man named Darrelle Revis. If you play as the Jets, you should be trying your hardest to get one of your linebackers or safeties a free shot at Cousins. Blitz every single down until Cousins proves he can beats you.