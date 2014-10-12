Week 6 fantasy football notebook

» The Giants' night was made worse when Victor Cruz suffered a torn patellar tendon. The Eagles extended their lead with a Darren Sproles touchdown run, making it 27-0. - AG
» Someone on the Giants forgot to cover James Casey, as Nick Foles found him wide open for a 26-yard touchdown. Things are getting a bit out of hand. The Giants need to get going -- and quickly. - AG
» The Eagles defense is at it again. Philadelphia has already racked up four sacks against Eli Manning and the Giants just barely into the second quarter. It's a unit that will give up big plays and points, but it will make its share of big plays as well. The Eagles are hard to figure, but they're turning into fantasy gold ... for now. - MG
» It's a welcome relief for LeSean McCoy owners to see Shady turn his first eight carries into 63 yards. Nick Foles hit Zach Ertz on a beautiful touchdown to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead. - AG
» Cowboys' running back DeMarco Murray had his sixth straight 100-yard rushing game today against, of all opponents, the Seattle Seahawks. Murray took his 29 carries for 115 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He added six receptions for 31 yards in the game. The last time an NFL running back had 100 rushing yards yards in six straight games was Jim Brown in 1958 for the Cleveland Browns. *- MF *
» Matt Forte scored his second rushing touchdown of the day on a 9-yard rush in the fourth quarter against Atlanta. The Bears' running back now has 143 total yards on 24 touches in the game and 26.30 fantasy points with just under nine minutes to play. It's Forte's third straight game with 100-plus total yards. *- MF *
» Daaaa Bears punched one in by way of Matt Forte on the ground (his first rushing score of the season) to take a 19-13 lead over the Falcons in the third quarter, followed by a missed PAT from Robbie Gould. In other Bears news, Alshon Jeffery has joined Marshall in the 100-yard receiving club and now has three catches for 119 yards. *- MF *
» After a Cowboys fumble, Russell Wilson ran the ball in for the Seahawks' first offensive touchdown of the day. After Dan Bailey connected on a 56-yard field goal we're all tied up at 20-20 in Seattle, with a whole lot of ball game left. - AG
» In Atlanta, Antone Smith scored on a 41-yard touchdown reception in the second half. He now has five touchdowns on the season, and this marks his fourth straight game with a trip to the end zone. Every single one of his scores this season, whether a run or a catch, have been plays of 38 yards or more. *- MF *
» Have yourself a day, Derek Carr. He now has three touchdown passes and more fantasy points than Peyton Manning. Carr's greatest value is in dynasty leagues, but it's certainly fun to watch him develop this season. - MG
» Tony Romo put the Cowboys up with a touchdown pass to Jason Witten right before the half. Now in the second half, the Cowboys are marching down the field behind their stellar running attack which has 11 yards with over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter. - AG
» Fantasy owners brave enough to start Larry Fitzgerald were rewarded when he scored his first touchdown of the season on a 24-yard reception from Carson Palmer. Fitz now has 44 yards and the score just before halftime. The Cardinals' receivers are being fed well by Palmer today. *- MF *
» This week, Brandon Marshall made it known that he wanted more looks from Jay Cutler now that he's back to full strength. B-Marsh got his wish and already has five catches for 100 yards at halftime, including a 47-yard rip. It's his highest yardage total of the season thus far. *- MF *
» It's early in the second quarter in Arizona, but DeSean Jackson already has 102 receiving yards and a touchdown for Washington. For the Cardinals, Michael Floyd is also on the board with a touchdown. Arizona's receiving corps will likely benefit from Carson Palmer getting the start over Drew Stanton. *- MF *
» In what was projected to be a high-scoring affair in Atlanta between the Falcons and Bears, only one touchdown has been scored with about three minutes remaining in the first half. Jay Cutler connected with receiver Josh Morgan (owned in zero percent of NFL.com leagues) for a 3-yard touchdown catch, which helps no one. *- MF *
» The Seahawks D/ST finally put it together fantasy-wise when they picked up a blocked punt and ran it in for a score. On the flipside, Tony Romo hit his backup tight end Gavin Escobar for the Cowboys touchdown. The Dallas running game is alive and well, as they have two rushers with over 40 yards already in the first half. - AG
» Chances are you're not going to be forced to start a Raiders receiver, but Andre Holmes is forcing you to pay attention today. He began the game with a 77-yard touchdown catch and is now over 100 yards in the first half. This won't happen every week, but if Derek Carr is looking his direction, he's at least worth consideration. - MG
» Okay, so maybe Eddie Royal isn't going away. He catches a 29-yard touchdown from Philip Rivers and is starting to look like a better week-to-week option than Keenan Allen. It could be for real this time for Royal. Until I start him. - MG
» Is Tom Brady really back? He threw for four total touchdowns and 361 passing yards against the Bills on Sunday, an effort good enough for 30.94 fantasy points. Three Pats' pass-catchers, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Brandon LaFell, all eclipsed the 90-yard receiving mark with the latter of the trio also scoring two touchdowns. New England has a juicy matchup against the Jets on Thursday night, so expect them to keep rolling. *- MF *
» So, that Aaron Rodgers guy is pretty good. He led a last-minute comeback drive to get the win over the Dolphins when he found Andrew Quarless open for the game-winning score. - AG
» It was a quick start for Torrey Smith, but a whole lot of nothing after that. In other words ... a typical Torrey Smith game. - MG
» With Giovani Bernard sidelined with a shoulder injury, the goal-line work went to rookie Jeremy Hill. He celebrated his touchdown with an Ickey Shuffle. Well done, kid. - AG
» The Patriots are enjoying a 30-14 lead over the Bills after Tom Brady threw his third touchdown pass of the game to Brandon LaFell in the fourth quarter. Brady has really spread the ball around today, completing passes to 10 different players. Some bad new though for New England -- Stevan Ridley has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. *- MF *
» No one's suddenly clamoring to put Geno Smith into their lineups, but the Jets QB has rebounded fairly well after last week's meltdown. The biggest change is a lack of turnovers. Smith's numbers will rarely (if ever) be huge, but as long as he's not giving it away, there's reason to hope. - MG
» Cam Newton has really come to play today. He just found his tight end Greg Olsen for his second passing touchdown of the day. Cam is currently the second-highest scoring quarterback of the week, only trailing Andrew Luck. - AG
» Somebody lit a fire under Ryan Tannehill during halftime. Tannehill looked phenomenal moving the ball down the field against a Packers defense that has suffered a few injuries during this game. Tannehill made them pay when he hit Mike Wallace for a 5-yard touchdown to take the lead. - AG
» The scores are coming in fast and furious now, as Andy Dalton hit Mohamed Sanu for a 34-yard touchdown to bring the Bengals level with the Panthers at 24-24. - AG
» Joique Bell found the end zone for the Lions against Minnesota, extending their lead to 17-0. Bell has been a workhorse for the Lions today. - AG
» Ryan Tannehill led a nice drive for the Dolphins to answer the last Packers touchdown. Lamar Miller punched it in for the 'Fins to tie the game back up. - AG
» The Browns' running backs have now combined for three touchdowns and 127 yards rushing against the Steelers so far today. Ben Tate just ran in his second score of the day and now has 18.00 fantasy points. Cleveland's defense has held Pittsburgh to three points with about 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. *- MF *
» If you were wondering who to pick as the Broncos running back behind Ronnie Hillman, the correct answer appears to be Juwan Thompson. Thompson has 35 yards on seven carries and looks like he'll be the guy to get the extra touches. C.J. Anderson can go back to the waiver wire. - MG
» In case you needed reassurance, Aaron Rodgers proved once again why he's considered the best quarterback in the league. He extended multiple plays with his legs on the Packers last drive, including his impressive 5-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb. - AG
» Cam Newton has been having a solid game so far against the tough Bengals defense, and helped his team and fantasy owners out by taking a 12-yard run into the end zone. Meanwhile, Andy Dalton has thrown another interception. - AG
» Ryan Tannehill showed some wheels on a long run off of a read option play, and then found his rookie wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a touchdown. The Packers and Dolphins are now tied at 10 early in the second half. - AG
» Fozzy Whittaker scores a touchdown for the Panthers after an Andy Dalton interception. Say it with me folks, "That helps no one." - AG
» Giovani Bernard is something else. If you haven't seen his 89-yard touchdown run yet, you're missing out. He and Brandon Tate have the Bengals with a 17-10 lead at halftime. - AG
» Breaking news! The Lions have made a field goal! Matt Prater missed his first attempt, but then connected from 52 yards out. - AG
» Cleveland is making the Steelers defense look bad today. Ben Tate just took his turn getting into the end zone on an 8-yard run to put the Browns up 21-3 just prior to the two-minute warning. Expect a heavy dose of the run for Cleveland in the second half while the Steelers will have to be throwing to attempt a comeback. Ben Roethlisberger has only completed four passes for 32 yards to this point. *- MF *
» Joe Flacco is on fire today. He has thrown five touchdown passes in the first half. Fantasy owners are grateful he finally spread the wealth to Steve Smith Sr. with the latest touchdown, because scoring throws to Kamar Aiken and Michael Campanaro help no one. - AG
» Maybe it's something about MetLife Stadium. Peyton Manning has looked fairly pedestrian in the first half against a Jets secondary that is missing Dee Milliner. You know, just like we all expected. - MG
» The Browns are fired up against their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers today. Brian Hoyer just connected with tight end Jordan Cameron for a 51-yard touchdown pass. Antonio Brown doesn't have a catch yet with about nine minutes left in the second quarter, but expect the Steelers to start throwing more if they fall further behind. *- MF *
» With Terrance West inactive for the Browns, Ben Tate is projected to carry the load out of Cleveland's backfield but he's off to a slow start. The Browns handed off to Isaiah Crowell for their first score against the Steelers. Crowell has nine yards and a score on two carries to Tate's negaitve-one yards on three carries. It's still early though. - MF
» The first touchdown of the day for the Patriots was scored by a tight end not named Rob Gronkowski. Timothy Wright scored for the second game in a row against the Bills on a short pass from Tom Brady. It looks like Wright's roll will continue to grow as a red zone target going forward, but Gronkowski owners shouldn't be too concerned just yet. - Matt (The Franchise) Franciscovich
» The Dolphins were set up with great field position after blocking a Packers punt, but they failed to convert on fourth and goal, giving the ball back to Aaron Rodgers and company. - AG
» Kelvin Benjamin made another highlight-reel catch, this time because he took a monster hit in the end zone but still came down with the goods. - AG
» It looks like today will be the Torrey Smith game. He already has a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Chances are you didn't start him (why would you?). The bad news is this will probably be his best game all season. He'll be on plenty of trade blocks Monday morning. - MG
» Dear John Harbaugh -- can we please just make Justin Forsett the workhorse back? Pleeeeease??? - MG
» If you were in a desperate place with running backs this week, Theo Riddick might have been in play for you. And if you were smart enough to play him today, he has already rewarded you with a touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford Who needs Calvin Johnson anyway? Just kidding ... the Lions really do, but they're off to a good start without him. - AG
» Well, that was quick. The Packers took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards downfield wheere Aaron Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson for an easy touchdown. Rodgers was five for five for 69 yards on the drive. - Alex Gelhar
» Quite a few big names on this week's list of inactives: No Calvin Johnson. No Reggie Bush. No A.J. Green. That's before you get to guys like Terrance West, DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart. This could be a rough fantasy Sunday. - Marcas Grant