Week 6 fantasy football notebook

» Cleveland is making the Steelers defense look bad today. Ben Tate just took his turn getting into the end zone on an 8-yard run to put the Browns up 21-3 just prior to the two-minute warning. Expect a heavy dose of the run for Cleveland in the second half while the Steelers will have to be throwing to attempt a comeback. Ben Roethlisberger has only completed four passes for 32 yards to this point. *- MF *