Week 5 Next Gen Stats best value fantasy matchups

The Patriots, Cleveland's Week 5 opponent, has been solid but not devastating at stopping the run. New England allows 4.1 yards per carry to running backs and LeSean McCoy just stung them last week for 4.0 yards per carry out of the shotgun. Even though the Patriots game plan to stop what opposing teams do best, we've already seen that Crowell is more effective than any other back in the NFL when teams hone in on him. While Tom Brady and the Patriots will certainly look to thrash Cleveland in the quarterback's first game off suspension, Crowell has not been affected by game script thus far, as he registered 31 carries in the second half through four weeks. There's little reason to expect what has been a quietly dominant season for Crowell to slow down anytime soon.