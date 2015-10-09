Week 5 Madden matchups

The Bengals defense is more banged up than anyone seems to realize and yet they still pose a huge problem for Seattle. The Bengals' defensive speed going against a Seahawks O-line that seems to be held together by a combination of duct tape and Jimmy Graham's atrocious blocking doesn't bode well for the Hawks. If you play this one as the Bengals, try to split A.J. Green out wide against Cary Williams. Williams has done a fantastic job dealing with the insane number of targets going his direction, but Green is a different type of receiver. Williams has yet to try to cover someone with this much speed and size. If you choose to play as the Seahawks, perhaps you will have more luck figuring out how you can successfully use Jimmy Graham within the confines of the Seattle offense. I have been asking the Seahawks to do it for weeks. Use the seam, slant and post routes with Graham.