Week 5 fantasy football matchups preview

The Raiders defense has forced the Raiders offense to rely on Derek Carr's right arm much more heavily this. While the TD-to-INT ratio leaves something to be desired, Carr recently has abandoned his checkdown-happy ways and started pushing the ball downfield. That's good news for his receivers, who have some fantasy relevance against a Chargers secondary that has been less than advertised this year. It's also time to stop doubting Jared Cook, who's getting enough of a target share that he deserves weekly starting consideration. Through it all, Marshawn Lynch continues to be the most consistent option in the offense -- however, he hasn't been a factor late in games since the Raiders are so often playing catch-up. That could be the case again this week.