Week 4 Fantasy Streamers: Baker Time

After dealing with shoulder, ankle, knee, back, and foot problems over the last two seasons, it's nice to see Vance McDonald at 100 percent health. After whacking the Bucs for 4/112/1 (on five targets) in Week 3 on Monday Night Football, McDonald will be on everyone's waiver radar for claims this week. Since returning in Week 2, McDonald has run more pass routes (59) than teammate Jesse James (49) over the last two games, per Pro Football Focus. Over the last two years (including post-season), McDonald has averaged 1.95 receiving yards gained per route run, the sixth-best clip behind Gronkowski, Kelce, Ertz, Walker, and Reed (per Pro Football Focus). McDonald is still only a part-time player -- he's played 45 and 49 percent of team snaps through Weeks 2-3, respectively -- but he is the best tight end streamer this week, by far.