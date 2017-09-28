Week 4 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

I'm slightly concerned about Matthew Stafford on the road against a talented defense, but I think his offensive weapons should be able to help him post reasonable starting numbers. If there's a viable streamer available, though, don't be afraid of sitting Stafford. Golden Tate operating in the slot should keep him away from Xavier Rhodes, and with the running game stalling, most touchdowns should conceivably come from Stafford's right arm. Speaking of that running game, Ameer Abdullah is a talented player but his role is the absolute worst for fantasy. He loses receiving work to Theo Riddick and goal-line work to literally everyone else. Riddick has seen seven-plus targets twice this year, and could be heavily featured as a way to slow down the Minnesota pass rush and move the chains. He's a nice PPR play. As mentioned, Tate should be locked into starting lineups as he'll avoid Rhodes. Marvin Jones might not merit shadow coverage from Rhodes in this one, as in Week 1 the Vikings left him at the right cornerback for most of the game. That would work in Jones' favor as his most frequent position is on the right offensive side of the field (51 percent) which also happens to be Minnesota's weakness, as they've allowed the second-most receiving yards (256) to players in the wide right position. We've also seen deep threats/secondary receivers get over on this Vikings defense (Martavis Bryant, DeSean Jackson), and Jones currently owns the highest targeted air yards average (19.2) on the Lions. He's an upside play in the flex. Kenny Golladay has actually out-targeted Jones (15 to 13), but his playing time (60 percent) leaves something to be desired. Deep league players could flex him in the hope he is the deep threat to get behind this Vikings secondary, but by now the risk with Golladay should be apparent (three catches for 33 yards in the two games since his Week 1 explosion). Eric Ebron is far from a consistent player, but he's receiving consistent targets (five per game) at least, and when it comes to tight ends that's hard to turn away from. The Lions defense had a surprise game last week, but don't expect a repeat here.