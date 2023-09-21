Around the NFL

Week 3 Thursday inactives: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Published: Sep 21, 2023 at 06:56 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 1-1-0
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 2-0-0
  • WHERE: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
  • WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video


Giants


49ers

Related Content

news

Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) inactive vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ is inactive for his team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury. 
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in practice, out for remainder of 2023 season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's practice and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) expected to miss Sunday's game against Seahawks

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, Carolina announced on Thursday.
news

Joe Burrow (calf) day to day as Bengals prep to face Rams

The Bengals are fortunate to have an extra day for ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ to get right before taking on the Rams on Monday night. Burrow (calf) is currently day to day, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday.
news

GM Ryan Poles says Bears not 'panicking' after turmoil amid 0-2 start to season

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media on Thursday following an eventful Wednesday at Halas Hall. Poles told reporters that despite the 0-2 start to the season, "no one in that building is panicking."
news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick defends hit on Nick Chubb: 'I'm not a dirty player'

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick discussed his hit on Browns running back Nick Chubb, telling reporters that he's not a "dirty player" and that he's hoping for a "speedy recovery" for Chubb.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh ignoring past losses to Patriots ahead of meeting with division rival

After two weeks, the Jets are 1-1. They're missing their All-Pro quarterback, but not their hopes of chasing a title. Up next: the Patriots, winners of 14 straight in the AFC East rivalry.
news

Falcons WR Drake London on team's mindset after 2-0 start: 'Burn the boats'

Given a couple of days to bask in the glow of their efforts and an opportunity to remark on Atlanta's comeback win over Green Bay, receiver ﻿Drake London﻿ was blunt: Don't count out the Falcons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams trading running back Cam Akers to Vikings

Los Angeles is sending Akers to Minnesota via trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. The Rams and Vikings will swap 2026 late-round picks as part of the deal, per Pelissero.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies 'robotic' comments: 'I'm not blaming anything on the coaches'

Justin Fields held a second media session on Wednesday, clarifying the earlier comments he made regarding his subpar play and how it relates to how he's being coached. 