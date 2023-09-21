Week 3 Thursday inactives: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

- WHERE: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video
Giants
- RB Saquon Barkley
- OL Ben Bredeson
- OL Andrew Thomas
- DL Jordon Riley
- LB Azeez Ojulari
- CB Cor'Dale Flott
- S Gervarrius Owens
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is inactive for his team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's practice and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, Carolina announced on Thursday.
The Bengals are fortunate to have an extra day for Joe Burrow to get right before taking on the Rams on Monday night. Burrow (calf) is currently day to day, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media on Thursday following an eventful Wednesday at Halas Hall. Poles told reporters that despite the 0-2 start to the season, "no one in that building is panicking."
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick discussed his hit on Browns running back Nick Chubb, telling reporters that he's not a "dirty player" and that he's hoping for a "speedy recovery" for Chubb.
After two weeks, the Jets are 1-1. They're missing their All-Pro quarterback, but not their hopes of chasing a title. Up next: the Patriots, winners of 14 straight in the AFC East rivalry.
Given a couple of days to bask in the glow of their efforts and an opportunity to remark on Atlanta's comeback win over Green Bay, receiver Drake London was blunt: Don't count out the Falcons.
Los Angeles is sending Akers to Minnesota via trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. The Rams and Vikings will swap 2026 late-round picks as part of the deal, per Pelissero.