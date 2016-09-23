Week 3 Cheat Sheet

The Lions' defense is banged up, and the offense lost its starting running back. If Detroit is to make it back-to-back wins in Green Bay, Matthew Stafford will have to play lights out. Jim Bob Cooter's offense was one of just four to gain 375-plus yards in each of the first two weeks of the season (CIN, OAK, WAS). Facing a stout Packers defensive front, Stafford will need to be heady in the pocket and get rid of the ball quickly. While giving up less than 50 rushing yards per game to open the year, Green Bay has allowed 277.0 yards passing and got picked apart by Stefon Diggs last week. The Lions do their best work after the catch, so tackling will be paramount for Packers secondary defenders.